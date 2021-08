Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The City and Borough of Juneau is seeking a nonprofit partner to apply for the State's Community Development Block Grant Program. The State's Community Development Block Grant Program provides financial resources to communities for public facilities, planning activities that address health and safety in communities, and reducing the costs of essential community services. Special Economic Development or job creation activities may also be funded. The City and Borough of Juneau is eligible to apply for this grant and is looking to partner with a Juneau nonprofit on a project proposal.