Does it get better than an LS3 and 6-speed 6L80C transmission in this vintage workhorse?. Back in the mid 1950's, pickups started to shift from dedicated workhorses, to becoming more customer focused vehicles. It was the beginning of the pickup truck boom, this 1954 Chevrolet 3100 pickup has just 6100 miles on the build, and is a great example from that era - this is no run-of-the-mill vehicle either. The details of this truck make it a very attractive find for those looking for a beautifully done restomod with some major kick.