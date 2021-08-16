Cancel
Flush with capital, CDFIs need to start thinking bigger

By Saurabh Narain
American Banker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere was a time not long ago that community development financial institutions and minority-owned banks struggled to find the capital needed to increase financial inclusion, catalyze growth and reduce inequality in low- to moderate-income communities across the United States. Today, though, the sector has the opportunity to scale up by increasing total assets by a factor of 10 — and commensurately increase the impact in LMI markets.

