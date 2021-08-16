Cancel
Fred, TX

NWS Lake Charles tropical update: 10 a.m. Mon 8.16.21

By Dawn Burleigh
Orange Leader
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFred has strengthened to a 60 mph tropical storm, with a landfall within the next 6 to 12 hours in the Florida panhandle. No impacts in our area from Fred. Grace is still a tropical depression, on the southern tip of the Dominican Republic. Grace is expected to regain tropical storm strength later today or tonight as it moves west across the Caribbean. By Thursday, it will be near the Yucatan Peninsula, and projections show it moving across the Bay of Campeche and making landfall in Mexico on Saturday.

orangeleader.com

Lake Charles, LA
Fred, TX
Florida State
