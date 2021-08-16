Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Road 96 review

By Chris White
godisageek.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are few games as unique as Road 96. One minute you’re playing connect four in the back of a car with another drifter, the next you’re getting drunk with a corrupted news anchor at an outdoor party. The routes across Petria are vast. The people you meet are colourful and calculated. With every new trip I made, I discovered a mosaic of personal stories all intertwining to tell one bigger narrative about a totalitarian regime tearing a country apart. Often funny, hard-hitting, and tense, Road 96 is a wonderful game.

www.godisageek.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gnn#Hase#Stan Mitch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Video GamesNME

‘Road 96’ review: interactive storytelling at its finest

Road 96 works for one simple reason – you never know what to expect. It captures the undulating excitement and tension of the classic road movie, sliding between moods, delighting in the mystery of what awaits around the next bend. It’s about leaving the comfort of home to land in the laps of strangers you wouldn’t normally interact with, and deal with situations you didn’t see coming a minute ago. And I can’t recall when I last played a narrative-led game that was quite so captivating.
Entertainmenttopgear.com

Singer's DLS project review: what's it like on a public road?

I’m not sure how to start this. “What’s it like to drive?” seems oddly inadequate. I know what you mean. We made a film with the DLS and while I was driving it and chatting to the camera I realised that this is not a car you just ‘drive’, because your whole experience of it is wrapped up in your emotional response to it as an object, and that experience doesn’t begin when you select first, let out the heavy clutch and start rolling.
Video Gamesgodisageek.com

Interactive thriller Twelve Minutes launches August 19

Annapurna Interactive has released a new trailer of the interactive thriller Twelve Minutes, launching August 19 on Xbox Game Pass, PC via Steam and the Windows Store, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. The events of Twelve Minutes unfold during the man’s romantic evening with his wife as it is...
TV Seriesmxdwn.com

Review: Amazon Prime’s ‘Modern Love’ Season Two Premiere “On a Serpentine Road, With the Top Down”

Inspired by personal essays submitted to the New York Times column of the same name, Amazon Prime’s Modern Love premiered its second season with ‘On a Serpentine Road, With the Top Down,’ based on the submitted essay by Doris Iarovici. Written and directed by executive producer John Carney, episode one tells the story of Dr. Stephanie Curran (Minnie Driver, Will & Grace), a remarried widow who struggles to let go of her late-husband’s sports car.
Video Gamesgodisageek.com

Podcast 456: Back 4 Blood, Tales of Arise, The Siege of Paris

The gang have been incredibly busy for this week’s podcast with the beta of Back 4 Blood. But the question remains whether this one can live up to the expectations laid on the developer: it did make Left 4 Dead, after all. Chris Hyde has picked up Grime based on...
MoviesPosted by
aiptcomics

[Fantasia ’21] ‘Giving Birth to a Butterfly’ review: Road trip movie subverts expectations

Identity theft can be an exciting part of film. Usually found in thrillers, the victim sees their lives completely destroyed. As they try to regain their past, there is danger and excitement. In real life, it is much less glamorous. There are forms to be filled out, companies to call, and lost money. Making its world premiere at the Fantasia Film Festival, Giving Birth to a Butterfly takes the more grounded route.
LifestyleNPR

This Road Trip Is A Winding, Poetic Journey Through Ancestry, Trauma And Art

Road trip stories tend to fall into two categories — wild adventures of self-discovery where things turn out okay in the end, or grim, outlaws-on-the run tragedies. You can Priscilla Queen of the Desert or you can Thelma and Louise. But maybe there's another journey to be had. Me (Moth) may feature a list of sightseeing stops and a series of motels, but it defies the road trip genre, carving out a pensive path through ancestry, trauma, and art.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Road 96 Video Review – Every Day Is a Winding Road

With almost unlimited possibilities, Road 96, the first procedurally generated narrative-driven game, looks to tread new ground in the genre. Will this bold move mark a new movement in story-driven games?. Pacing and placement of key moments is key to telling an effective story. Countering the methodical positioning which is...
Video GamesNintendo World Report

Road 96 (Switch) Review

Freedom. Nothing is more important. I just can’t imagine why I would possibly think a game like Road 96, coming to us from French studio DigixArt, might feel timely and just a bit too real. With themes like changing an untrustworthy electoral system, the complicated mess that is the protest vs revolt debate, or the pessimism around whether or not a broken country can be fixed, this first-person adventure game has a lot more to say than I had initially figured it might. The main question from there is how well does the game handle these rather sensitive subjects? Does it have a valuable perspective or does it fall on its face?
Video Gamesnintendowire.com

Review – Road 96

Since catching my eye at The Game Awards 2020, Road 96 easily found itself towards the top on my “games I want to see on Nintendo Switch” list. A road trip adventure taking place in the ’90s, but placed against the backdrop of a totalitarian regime? An odd combination of nostalgia and political intrigue, yet the promise of a procedural adventure held those feelings together. Little did I know that those hopes would be confirmed months later during Nintendo’s Indie World Showcase in April 2021. Now it’s August and here we are – the big release day!

Comments / 0

Community Policy