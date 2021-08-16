Road 96 review
There are few games as unique as Road 96. One minute you’re playing connect four in the back of a car with another drifter, the next you’re getting drunk with a corrupted news anchor at an outdoor party. The routes across Petria are vast. The people you meet are colourful and calculated. With every new trip I made, I discovered a mosaic of personal stories all intertwining to tell one bigger narrative about a totalitarian regime tearing a country apart. Often funny, hard-hitting, and tense, Road 96 is a wonderful game.www.godisageek.com
