It all started with a post from a social media page that made us wonder: how many little libraries and pantries are in our area? We posted that very questions on an area community page and the comments, answers, suggestions, requests just flooded in. With such engagement and interest, we decided to start a Facebook page to keep the momentum going. And so Dona Ana County Little Libraries and Pantries was born just after the new year. Membership, interest, and support keeps growing, and we just keep responding to the energy. Today, we’re proud to say that in just six short months, the number of libraries and pantries across Dona Ana County has grown by about 25%, and we’re currently working on 10 more.