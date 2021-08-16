Bless Unleashed PC counts a million downloads on PC since its Steam launch
So, how is Bless Unleashed doing since its PC launch earlier this month? Well, apparently, as it’s now claiming 1M downloads on PC alone. “Neowiz and Round8 Studio are thrilled to announce that Bless Unleashed has already seen over one million downloads on PC. Since the game’s August 6th launch on Valve’s Steam platform, the MMORPG has seen over 75,000 concurrent players regularly – making it one of Steam’s most-played games.”massivelyop.com
