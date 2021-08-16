Become an FT subscriber to read:

Cancel
Politics

 5 days ago

Taliban rout exposes US intelligence failings on Afghanistan. Keep abreast of significant corporate, financial and political developments around the world. Stay informed and spot emerging risks and opportunities with independent global reporting, expert commentary and analysis you can trust.

#Taliban
Afghanistan
Politics
Militarymarketresearchtelecast.com

US B-52 bombers attack Taliban gathering in Afghanistan

US B-52 bombers have attacked a Taliban gathering in the city of Sheberghan, capital of Jauzjan province, confirmed Fawad Aman, a spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Defense. MailOnline reported Saturday that US President Joe Biden has ordered B-52 bombers and AC-130 Specter heavy attack aircraft to attack Taliban positions in Afghanistan, which are advancing on key cities.
Public SafetyPeople

Daughter Describes Watching the Taliban Beat Mother to Death After She Said She Couldn't Cook for Them

"My mother told them, 'I am poor, how can I cook for you?' " the woman told CNN — so the Taliban "started beating her" As numerous Afghans seek safety from the rising Taliban in the wake of the withdrawal of U.S. troops, a traumatized daughter is recounting how insurgency fighters beat her mother to death with AK-47s earlier this summer when she was unable to supply the group with food.
U.S. Politicspoliticsnc.com

Biden said out loud what a lot of Americans are thinking

Yesterday, Joe Biden nailed it. He stood before the American people and talked to them like adults about a very difficult situation. He explained what he is doing in Afghanistan and why. He took responsibility for what’s happening while admitting that the scenes we’re seeing are ugly and painful. He said out loud what a whole lot of Americans are thinking. It’s time to get out of there and damn the consequences.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

EXCLUSIVE: House Republicans To Propose Bill Forcing Biden Administration To Reveal How Much US Weaponry Taliban Seized During Takeover

Republicans on the House Armed Services Committee plan to offer legislation that would require the Biden administration to reveal how much U.S. equipment was taken by the Taliban. The Republicans told the Daily Caller News Foundation that they would introduce the bill during the upcoming full committee markup of the...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Biden Administration Continues To Tell Fleeing Americans To Pay Their Way Out Of Afghanistan, Hours After Telling The Press Otherwise

The Biden administration continued to inform American citizens in Afghanistan as of Thursday evening that they could be charged more than $2,000 to board an evacuation flight out of the country. The State Department told the press Thursday afternoon that it had no intention of levying any such charges. “All...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Indy100

‘Hypocrisy much?’: Leaked memo reveals Fox News employees must disclose vaccine status

Some of Fox News’ primetime stars have criticised the Covid-19 “vaccine passports,” with Tucker Carlson, the network’s top-rated host, equating vaccination records to racial segregation, having called public-health measures a “medical Jim Crow.” , Laura Ingraham also claimed the Covid-19 vaccines were “experimental,” calling the Biden administration “vaccine pushers” and advising her viewers to “hide their kids.” That said, the network itself has encouraged viewers to get vaccinated, and host Sean Hannity has implored his followers to “please take Covid seriously.”While some of their popular personalities condemned mandated vaccination and subsequent passes, the network unveiled their own...
Industrygentside.co.uk

COVID: American study reveals Pfizer and Moderna vaccines lose efficacy over time

US health officials have announced that all Americans who have been fully vaccinated with either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine should receive a booster shot either months after their second dose. Previously, the Biden administration had advised only individuals who were immunocompromised, including those with organ transplants or advanced HIV...
Worldtalesbuzz.com

Video reportedly shows Taliban execute Afghan police chief

Disturbing footage has emerged of an Afghan police chief being executed by the Taliban — after he surrendered to the militants, according to reports. Former BBC journalist Nasrin Nawa posted the gruesome video which appears to show Haji Mullah Achakzai, head of the police in Badghis province near Herat. The...

