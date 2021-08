Humankind is a strategy game that will take you through the history of the world, with you guiding your Empire through the various eras. You can choose to play against the computer or compete against friends in online multiplayer. This guide details how you can play with friends in a multiplayer match in Humankind. It is important to note that you can only play with other Stadia members if you are playing the Stadia version of the game. Only those playing through the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate edition and Steam have a cross platform feature.