POTUS

Joe Biden returns to White House to address nation on crisis in Afghanistan

 4 days ago
President Joe Biden will return to the White House to address the nation on the US evacuation from Afghanistan

The president will speak a day after the Taliban took control of the country.

The White House said Mr Biden will travel back to Washington from the Camp David presidential retreat to speak at 3.45 on Monday afternoon from the East Room local time (20.45 BST).

It will be his first public remarks on the Afghanistan situation in nearly a week.

