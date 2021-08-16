Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Dogecoin price needs to retrace for DOGE to rally another 30%

By Follow Following
FXStreet.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDogecoin price might retrace before the next leg-up as MRI flashes a sell signal. An 8% retracement to the demand zone’s upper limit at $0.311 seems likely. A resurgence of buying pressure around $0.311 could propel DOGE up by roughly 28% to $0.40. Dogecoin price rallied exponentially over the past...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dogecoin#Mri#Doge Usdt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
u.today

DOGE Price Analysis for August 21

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
StocksFXStreet.com

Dogecoin price zigs when it should zag, but DOGE still poised for higher prices

Dogecoin continues to locate support around the handle high of a cup-with-handle base. DOGE closed last week with the best weekly performance since the beginning of May. Dogecoin price rally since the July low has been highlighted by three prominent positive days, each exceeding 10%. Dogecoin price orchestrated a 15.61%...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Tops $0.33 on Major Exchanges

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded up 18.8% against the dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000669 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $42.69 billion and approximately $3.91 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
StocksFXStreet.com

Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE to retest of $0.35 by the end of August

Dogecoin price hit a cap, forming a double top at $0.35. Price correction with buyers taking profit ongoing. Traders are also adding to their longs on a short-term green ascending trend line test. Dogecoin price (DOGE) had a solid run higher after buyers stepped in and lifted price action to...
StocksFXStreet.com

Solana Price Prediction: SOL might hit $100 after a brief retracement

Solana price is witnessing the start of a retracement after setting up a new all-time high at $80.54. The pullback might extend 15% before a new leg-up stems from the $58.5 support level. A breakdown of the $50 demand barrier will invalidate the bullish thesis. Solana price saw a sudden...
MarketsInvestorPlace

What Is the Dogecoin Manifesto? 4 Things to Know as DOGE Prices Drop

The Dogecoin Foundation is resuming activities and has created its own Manifesto that lovers of Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD) will want to know about. The Dogecoin Manifesto covers the core tenants of the Dogecoin Foundation. It explains that the goal of DOGE is to develop a cryptocurrency for the people while striving to do good every day.
StocksFXStreet.com

Chainlink looks heavy, suggesting LINK price will go lower

Chainlink was benefiting from the general bullishness among traders of cryptocurrencies. The current correction in Bitcoin and other majors is generating red lights for Chainlink. Important support has been broken, and the upside looks muted. Chainlink (LINK) has experienced a run higher, helped by the favorable tailwind in cryptocurrencies over...
Stockscoinidol.com

Cardano Price Is In a Minor Retracement, Poises For a New Uptrend

The price of Cardano (ADA) is rising after a minor setback from the recent high. The cryptocurrency tested the recent high at $2.20 before entering the downtrend. Today, ADA is trading at $1.98 after retreating from its recent high. ADA/USD has resumed its uptrend. Further upside is unlikely as the altcoin is trading in overbought territory.
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Dogecoin Price Analysis: DOGE targets new highs after a spike to $0.31 support?

Dogecoin price analysis indicates bullish momentum to follow today. DOGE/USD found support around $0.31 yesterday. Dogecoin is ready to push to $0.375 next. Dogecoin price analysis is bullish for today as a new higher low was established yesterday with a quick spike and rejection to the $0.31 mark. Therefore, we expect DOGE/USD to start trading higher over the next 24 hours and start its way towards the $0.375 next resistance.
StocksFXStreet.com

Dogecoin rallies 28% as institutional investors grow bullish on DOGE utility

Mark Cuban, billionaire investor, states that Dogecoin has a strong use case as a payment method. Analysts convinced by the surge in DOGE's on-chain activity and exchange trading volume, expect the memecoin to rally to $0.40. New investors have a bullish outlook, increasing their share of DOGE supply from 9%...
Marketsdigitalmarketnews.com

Bitcoin Price Needs To Reach $46,500 To Flip

The short-term price action of Bitcoin is what every trader is looking towards- for this will allow them to get more bullish. Currently, the cryptocurrency sector has borne witness to double-digit rallies coming through from quite a few altcoins. The momentum to keep that on track will heavily rely on the price action of BTC.
Stockscoinidol.com

Litecoin Price Recovers in a Minor Retracement, Slides on Top

The price of Litecoin (LTC) has hit a series of highs and lows while moving higher. The cryptocurrency has hit a higher high and is now at $188. Today, August 17, 2021, Litecoin has retraced to the previous higher low above $175. If the $175 support holds, the upside momentum will resume. The retracement has decayed and the uptrend continues. Buyers are trying to break the 21-day line SMA, which will drive the cryptocurrency price higher. If the bulls break the recent high at $188, the market will rise above the $192 price level. This explains that the uptrend will continue. However, if the altcoin falls and the bears break below the higher low of $175, the uptrend will be over. The downtrend will continue as the price pattern has been broken with higher highs and higher lows. In the meantime, the altcoin is rising and is trading at $180 at the time of writing.
Stocksthemarketperiodical.com

DOGE Price ‌Analysis: Is Dogecoin Token Giving Perfect Entry to Bulls?

Dogecoin token at the monthly chart is heading to retest its support of short-term moving averages of 20 and 50-day lines. The coin is trading above all vital moving averages of 20, 50, 100, and 200-day lines, with signs of positive crossover of SMA over major DMA lines. The pair...
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Dogecoin Price Analysis: DOGE/USD bulls building momentum between $0.32 and $0.33

DOGE recorded a 21 percent drop in trading volumes to a total $6.4 billion. The market rank for the me me coin stands at number 7. According to today’s bullish dogecoin price analysis, It is probable that Dogecoin will continue its uptrend today. The price dropped below $0.31 resistance which means it could have touched the $0.29 support any time after the decline. However, the bulls came to the rescue and the downswing bounced back above $0.32 in the early morning hours.
Stocksinsidebitcoins.com

Dogecoin Price Rises 12.3% to $0.335 – Where to Buy DOGE

The value of dogecoin has increased by more than 90% in the past month. Because of these gains, DOGE has managed to go beyond expectations, and it is now headed towards making new highs. However, unlike various altcoins making new all-time highs, dogecoin still has to make an over 50% to reach the high of $0.73 achieved in May.

Comments / 0

Community Policy