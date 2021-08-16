Man Utd’s Ethan Laird could make Swansea debut against Stoke after loan switch

Ethan Laird (right) could make his Swansea debut against Stoke. (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Archive)

Swansea could hand a debut to Ethan Laird in their Sky Bet Championship clash with Stoke on Tuesday.

The Manchester United defender joined the Swans on a season-long loan on Monday and is in immediate contention to make his first appearance for the club.

Russell Martin is still seeking his first win as Swansea boss and could welcome back Liam Walsh, although Connor Roberts (groin) is sidelined.

Midfielder Jay Fulton is available for the first time this season after serving a three-match ban following his play-off final red card.

Stoke were held to a goalless draw by Birmingham at the weekend.

Michael O’Neill was able to hand full league debuts to Leo Ostigard and Sam Surridge at St Andrew’s and could give Alfie Doughty a first Championship start this time out.

Josh Tymon could make a return having suffered a concussion in the opening day win over Reading.

Will Forrester, Tyrese Campbell (knee) and Tashan Oakley-Boothe continue their return to fitness.