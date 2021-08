Bitcoin appreciated over the last 24 hours and was back to trading above the $47k at press time. This had an impact on the market’s altcoins too. BNB, for instance, hiked by 8.3%. TRX was trading close to its immediate resistance of $0.088 while IOTA attempted to retest the $1.09 price ceiling after surging by 7.3% over the aforementioned time period.