Dieterich Bank named to ICBA's 2021 (Illinois Community Banker’s Association) Top Lenders List

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marty L. Davis, President and CEO of Murphy-Wall State Bank and Trust Company in Pinckneyville, is the Illinois Bankers Association's 2021 Banker of the Year. This is the 19th year for the award, which is the highest honor the IBA can bestow on one of its members. It is given annually to an individual whose dedication to excellence has most profoundly enhanced the banking industry. The award was presented by last year's Banker of the Year Thomas Broeckling, First National Bank of Steeleville, during the IBA's virtual Annual Conference on August 12.