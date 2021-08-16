Dieterich Bank named to ICBA's 2021 (Illinois Community Banker’s Association) Top Lenders List
EFFINGHAM – ICBA's Independent Banker magazine announced in the July issue its list of this year's most successful loan producers in the areas of agriculture, commercial, and consumer/ mortgage lending. The results were based upon 2020 FDIC data. The calculation combines the average of the bank's percentile rank for lending concentration and loan growth over the past year in each lending category with an adjustment for loan charge offs per category.
