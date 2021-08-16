Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Effingham, IL

Dieterich Bank named to ICBA's 2021 (Illinois Community Banker’s Association) Top Lenders List

Posted by 
RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

EFFINGHAM – ICBA’s Independent Banker magazine announced in the July issue its list of this year’s most successful loan producers in the areas of agriculture, commercial, and consumer/ mortgage lending. The results were based upon 2020 FDIC data. The calculation combines the average of the bank’s percentile rank for lending concentration and loan growth over the past year in each lending category with an adjustment for loan charge offs per category. Each category includes Continue Reading

www.riverbender.com

Comments / 0

RiverBender.com

RiverBender.com

Alton, IL
4K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and local news and sports from the riverbend in Alton Illinois.

 https://www.riverbender.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Effingham, IL
State
Illinois State
City
Dieterich, IL
Effingham, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Bank#Dieterich Bank#Icba#Independent Banker#Fdic#Continue Reading
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
Related
Richmond, INInside Indiana Business

Indiana Bankers Association Elects Chairman

The Indiana Bankers Association has elected Garry Kleer chairman of the board of directors. He serves as president and chief executive officer of First Bank Richmond and Richmond Mutual Bancorporation. Kleer serves on several boards, including Boys & Girls Clubs of Wayne County, Reid Health Foundation and Richmond Symphony Orchestra.
Clinton County, ILIllinois Business Journal

Community banker joins lending team at Bank of Clinton County

Bank of Clinton County, which opened its doors in New Baden last month, has added Brad Haar to its lending team as a community banker and mortgage consultant. Haar, who has more than a decade of banking experience, has been working with the bank over the last year as a credit analyst.
EconomyClanton Advertiser

River Bank& Trust named to best employers list

River Bank & Trust has been named to a list of the Best Companies to Work For in Alabama by Business Alabama and Best Companies Group. “Our team members are our best asset, and we owe much of our success to the contributions they’ve made,” Chief Executive Officer Jimmy Stubbs said in a press release. “Fostering a work environment where everyone has an opportunity to thrive both personally and professionally is a top priority.”
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Three Illinois Banks Recognized For Exceptional Community Service

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of Farmington, Beardstown Savings, s.b., and Bradford National Bank were honored for their exceptional community service with 2021 Illinois Bank Community Service Awards. The awards were presented by the Illinois Bankers Association (IBA) during the IBA's virtual Annual Conference on August 12. This is the 19th year for the Community Service awards, which honor Illinois financial institutions that demonstrate a high level of service in their communities.
Lincolnton, NCHickory Daily Record

Woman named manager of bank's Lincolnton office

LINCOLNTON — Jessica Ewing joined Peoples Bank in 2019 and was recently promoted to the Business Center manager of the Lincolnton office. The announcement was made by Lance A. Sellers, president and CEO. “Jessica has been a great asset to the bank, and her experience in the financial industry will...
MLSMySanAntonio

Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty Ranks #1 For Units Sold On The Outer Banks, Names The Vandermyde Group As Mid-Year Top Producing Team

Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty Ranks #1 For Units Sold, Names The Vandermyde Group As Mid-Year Top Producing Team. Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty is excited to honor The Vandermyde Group once again as the 2021 Mid-Year Top Producing Team. Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty has also sold the most real estate on the Outer Banks for the first half of 2021 and is the #1 firm for units sold in the Outer Banks Association of Realtors MLS*.
Morristown, TNnationalmortgageprofessional.com

First Bank Names Kelly Vittatoe Assistant VP & Private Banker

Will Offer Mortgage And Consumer Lending Solutions In Morristown, Tenn. First Bank & Trust Co., a diversified financial services firm based in Morristown, Tenn., with assets of $2.6 billion, today announced that Kelly Vittatoe has been appointed assistant vice president and private banker. Vittatoe is an experienced lender with over...
Boise, IDIdaho State Journal

Idaho Bankers Association names Ireland Bank president, CEO as chairman

BOISE — Idaho Bankers Association members voted to elect Bruce Lowry, president and CEO of Ireland Bank, as chairman of the board for the coming year. Lowry, who previously served as vice chairman, is succeeding Lori Dizes of U.S. Bank. The Idaho Bankers Association also elected Dale Austin of Wells Fargo to the position of vice chairman and Dan Price of Mountain West Bank to the position of treasurer.
Tennessee StateKingsport Times-News

Citizens Bank named top business lender in Tennessee

ELIZABETHTON — The Independent Community Bankers of America recently recognized Citizens Bank as a top commercial lender for 2021. Citizens Bank is also the only commercial lender in Tennessee recognized in the list of top lenders for 2021. According to a release from the bank, the honor is based on the strength of its competitive banking services and operational efficiencies throughout 2020.
Godfrey, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Beverly Farm Announces $10,000 Nurse Recruitment Signing Stipend

GODFREY - Beverly Farm Foundation has announced a recruitment program that includes a $10,000 signing stipend to attract skilled nurses to its nursing staff. "We're looking for caring nurses to join the Beverly Farm family and become part of our team of dedicated professionals providing care for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities," said Crystal Officer, CEO of Beverly Farm Foundation. "Apply today to be eligible for our $10,000 signing stipend for nurses. Beverly Farm is Continue Reading
Illinois StatePosted by
RiverBender.com

Tiger Plumbing, Heating, Air Conditioning & Electrical Services Named As A Top Workplace In St. Louis And A Best Place To Work In Illinois

COLLINSVILLE – AUGUST 2021 – Tiger Plumbing, Heating, Air Conditioning & Electrical Services has recently been named as a Top Workplace in the St. Louis area, one of the Best Places to Work in Illinois, and a Finalist in the St. Louis Business Journal’s Best Places to Work. Each award is designed to recognize the best places of employment in Illinois and the St. Louis Metro Area. Awards are based primarily on the results of employee feedback surveys. The Top Workplaces Continue Reading
Personal FinancePosted by
TheStreet

Marty L. Davis Named Illinois Banker Of The Year

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marty L. Davis, President and CEO of Murphy-Wall State Bank and Trust Company in Pinckneyville, is the Illinois Bankers Association's 2021 Banker of the Year. This is the 19th year for the award, which is the highest honor the IBA can bestow on one of its members. It is given annually to an individual whose dedication to excellence has most profoundly enhanced the banking industry. The award was presented by last year's Banker of the Year Thomas Broeckling, First National Bank of Steeleville, during the IBA's virtual Annual Conference on August 12.
Springfield, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

IDES Reminding Claimants Federal Unemployment Benefit Programs Ending September 4, 2021

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) is reminding claimants that federal unemployment programs are coming to an end on September 4, 2021. These programs include: Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) o Provided access to 100% federally funded unemployment benefits to individuals not traditionally eligible to receive unemployment benefits, such as self-employed workers. Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) o Provided an additional Continue Reading
Fort Morgan, COFort Morgan Times

Fort Morgan banker joins Colorado Bankers Association’s Government Affairs Committee

James Smith, president and chief executive officer of FMS Bank has joined the Colorado Bankers Association’s (CBA) Government Affairs Committee. The committee serves as an advisory body for the CBA in its policy and industry advocacy efforts. CBA membership includes more than 90% of the 129 banks operating in Colorado, representing $190 billion in assets, 1,445 branches across the state and more than 20,000 dedicated employees.
Michigan Staterejournals.com

Michigan’s Farbman Group names new sales associate

Southfield, Michigan-based Farbman Group has appointed Gavin Mills as leasing and sales associate for the Rochester, Lake Orion, Oxford and Auburn Hills areas of Michigan. As a leasing and sales associate, Mills will be responsible for cultivating relationships with prospective retail and office tenants, advertising property availability and securing tenants to strengthen the real estate mix at multiple Farbman Group buildings.
Springfield, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Pritzker Administration Announces Results Of Tied Applicant Lottery To Award 75 Conditional Adult-use Cannabis Dispensing Organization Licenses

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR) announced today the results of the Tied Applicant Lottery for 75 Conditional Adult-Use Cannabis Dispensary Licenses (Conditional Licenses) from a pool of 135 unique applicants who received 252 points on their applications. Before Conditional Licenses are issued, the Department will initiate a review process to ensure applicants selected meet all statutorily required rules. Once confirmed, and in accordance Continue Reading
Springfield, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Statewide Payroll Jobs Up Significantly For Second Consecutive Month, Unemployment Rate Down In July

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) announced today that the unemployment rate fell -0.1 percentage point to 7.1 percent, while nonfarm payrolls increased +35,400 in July, based on preliminary data provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and released by IDES. The June monthly change in payrolls was revised from the preliminary report, from +12,500 to +26,100 jobs. The June unemployment rate was unchanged from the preliminary report, remaining Continue Reading
Wilmington, DEPosted by
Delaware Business Times

Applied Bank tops list of ‘healthiest’ U.S. banks

WILMINGTON – Applied Bank recently finished first overall in the annual DepositAccounts.com ranking of the Healthiest Banks in America. Applied Bank, headquartered off U.S. Route 202 at the Wells Fargo Tower, formerly known as the Rollins Building and Applied Bank Center, bested more than 4,000 banks analyzed across the U.S. by the subsidiary of leading.
Personal FinanceLaw.com

Lender’s Abbreviation of Debtor’s Middle Name on Financing Statements Was 'Seriously Misleading'

In In re Bryant, (Bankr. M.D. Ga. June 7, 2021), the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Middle District of Georgia determined that a lender’s UCC-1 financing statements were “seriously misleading” under the Georgia Commercial Code. Because the financing statements identified the individual debtor with his middle name abbreviated, the court concluded that the financing statements were defective and, therefore, that the lender’s security interest had not been perfected.

Comments / 0

Community Policy