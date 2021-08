It’s been a weird offseason for the Blackhawks. We know this. This, we know. The off-ice issues are one thing, and we’ll get to that, but the work that was done this summer to address the team on the ice was nothing if not entertaining. The Blackhawks went and added Seth Jones, “won” the Duncan Keith trade, unloaded Brent Seabrook’s contract, signed Jake McCabe, and traded for Marc-André Fleury. That last one has now become less of a trade and more of a free agent signing after the move made by the Vegas Golden Knights yesterday.