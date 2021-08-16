Cancel
General Dynamics Unveils New Center of Excellence for Unmanned Undersea Vehicles

By Nichols Martin
ExecutiveBiz
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeneral Dynamics‘ mission systems business has launched a new center of excellence in Taunton, Massachusetts for the production and testing of unmanned undersea vehicles. The UUV Manufacturing and Assembly CoE of General Dynamics Mission Systems is a repurposed part of the existing facility and is dedicated to supporting UUV manufacturing, integration, assembly and testing, the subsidiary said Friday.

