General Dynamics Unveils New Center of Excellence for Unmanned Undersea Vehicles
General Dynamics‘ mission systems business has launched a new center of excellence in Taunton, Massachusetts for the production and testing of unmanned undersea vehicles. The UUV Manufacturing and Assembly CoE of General Dynamics Mission Systems is a repurposed part of the existing facility and is dedicated to supporting UUV manufacturing, integration, assembly and testing, the subsidiary said Friday.blog.executivebiz.com
