Britney Spears reveals she was happier 'heavier' in new Instagram post

By Maia Kedem
Audacy
Audacy
 4 days ago
Amid the ongoing conservatorship dramz Britney Spears is currently going trough, she often utilizes her social media, particularly Instagram, to share her thoughts, triumphs, opinions, and struggles. Most recently on her mind — is her face.

Audacy

Audacy

Related
CelebritiesPopculture

Britney Spears' Mom Lynne Gives Disturbing Details About Ex-Husband Jamie as Conservator

More details surrounding Britney Spears' conservatorship continue to surface following her shocking claims in court in June. According to TMZ, Lynne Spears didn't have much to say about her daughter other than she's "fine" when spotted at LAX, and while Spears may dislike her father Jamie Spears, she allegedly isn't fond of her mother either. While that's what sources say, according to legal documents that were obtained by the outlet, Lynne was in full support of having Spears' father removed as the conservator.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Britney Spears Net Worth: Our Clearest Picture Yet

Britney Spears’ conservatorship case rages on as the pop star and her new lawyer attempt to remove her father, Jamie Spears, and replace him with someone new. Recently revealed court documents connected to the case have shed new light on the singer’s finances and given us a clearer picture than ever to determine just how much Spears is worth. This sort of information is notoriously hard to come by and even harder to verify, which is why this latest treasure trove of legal documents are so invaluable.
Hello Magazine

Rebel Wilson leaves fans speechless in iconic Britney Spears outfit

Rebel Wilson looked like a bonafide popstar as she recreated an iconic Britney Spears look for her upcoming movie Senior Year. The actress donned a shimmery green off-the-shoulder top and skin-tight trousers in homage to Britney's 1999 hit (You Drive Me) Crazy. Posing in her trailer, Rebel appeared to have...
ReligionPosted by
Deseret News

Britney Spears has made a major change to her religion

Britney Spears has announced that she is now a member of the Catholic Church. Spears posted a video on Instagram Thursday where she explained that she has converted to Catholicism. The post included a short video where Spears walks around, as well as a photo that shows her in a blue dress, which she allegedly wore to church.
RelationshipsNewsweek

Everything Jason Alexander Has Said About Being Married to Britney Spears

Britney Spears' ongoing conservatorship battle has led to much re-evaluation of the many stories the pop star has been involved in across her nearly 25-year career. Most recently, Jason Alexander has given two explosive interviews in which he alleges that the singer's family were interfering in her personal life years before the conservatorship began.
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

Dolly Parton Chimes In On Britney Spears' Conservatorship Battle

Country legend Dolly Parton offered her thoughts on the #FreeBritney movement on Thursday’s episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.”. Parton, 75, was asked by a fan what she thought of the conservatorship that has seen Britney Spears’ life and finances controlled by her father Jamie Spears for the last 13 years, from which the pop star is currently trying to remove herself.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

How Dolly Parton Really Feels About Britney Spears

The #FreeBritney movement isn't just made up of adoring fans — dozens of celebrities have come out in support of the pop star after her shocking testimony about the allegedly abusive conservatorship she's been under for the last 13 years. Among the many stars that have shown support is Madonna,...
CelebritiesPopculture

Britney Spears' Ex-Manager Leaks Voicemails of Her Pleading to End Conservatorship

Britney Spears' controversial former manager, Sam Lufti, has leaked what he claims are voicemails of the singer begging to be released from her conservatorship, sharing the audio on Instagram this week. Lufti told Page Six that he "has leaked them in the past" but was reposting the voicemails amid the renewed attention surrounding Spears' conservatorship case.
CelebritiesPopculture

Justin Timberlake Reponds to Britney Spears' Heartbreaking Conservatorship Speech

Britney Spears testified during her conservatorship hearing in Los Angeles, revealing the horrific restrictions put on her life for the last 13 years by her father, Jamie Spears. Her devastating statement drew lots of celebrities' support, including from her ex-boyfriend, singer Justin Timberlake. "After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time," the "Mirrors" singer tweeted. "Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what’s happening to her is just not right. No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body."
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

Britney Spears’ New Lawyer Suggests Her Dad Dissipated Her Fortune

Britney Spears’ new lawyer is putting up a fight for his famous client, seeking to remove her father, Jamie Spears, from the conservatorship that she has been under since 2008. On Monday, the pop star’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart, filed a motion seeking to appoint an accountant, Jason Rubin, to take over as conservator of her estate. In the 127-page legal document, Rosengart details reasons as to why the elder Spears should not be involved with his daughter’s conservatorship, and suggests that he has “dissipated” the singer’s multi-million dollar fortune. Rosengart argued that Jamie Spears has “profited handsomely” from the conservatorship, noting his...

