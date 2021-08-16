Europe urges unity on Taliban but is quiet on failed mission

LONDON (AP) — European leaders say they will press for a unified international approach to dealing with a Taliban government in Afghanistan, as they looked on with dismay at the rapid collapse of two decades of a U.S.-led Western campaign in the country. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to French President Emmanuel Macron Monday, stressing the need for a unified approach, both on recognising any future Afghan government and to prevent a humanitarian and refugee crisis. But U.K. and European leaders have so far not spoken forcefully on Afghanistan, and their hands are tied in many ways. They have little leverage on the Taliban, and they are deeply reluctant to publicly criticize the withdrawal decision by the United States or comment on their own roles in the failed intervention.