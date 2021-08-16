Cancel
Haywood Talcove: Kantara Certification Validates LexisNexis Risk Solutions Platform for Fraud Prevention

By Mary-Louise Hoffman
ExecutiveBiz
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTYSONS CORNER, VA, Aug 16, 2021 — Kantara Initiative certified LexisNexis Risk Solutions’ risk-based fraud prevention tool for conformance with government digital identity guidelines set forth by the National Institute of Standards and Technology, GovCon Wire reported Aug. 2. LexisNexis Risk Solutions said the conformity assessment organization granted its Kantara...

