California-based JetPack Aviation has announced the successful selection of its Speeder VTOL, by the highly competitive AFWERX High Speed VTOL (HSVTOL) Concept Challenge, launched in partnership with the US Air Force (USAF) and US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM). JetPack Aviation is one of just three OEMs included in the 35 successful challengers, which were selected from a total of 218 submissions. Initial presentations are being made to the AFWERX representatives this week to highlight the capabilities of the Speeder, and its potential applications for military operations.