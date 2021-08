Linux is entering its 3rd decade of existence. And, it will be a glorious celebration around the world in the Web3.0 era. Research revealed Linux systems would soon outpace and outperform many of the existing super-powers of OS industry, including Microsoft. What started out of frustration on working with traditional operating systems (OS) for Linus Torvalds, Linux kernel steadily became a ubiquitous part of the fast-growing open-source DevOps economy. Linux’s popular distribution versions include Fedora and Ubuntu, both of which are now strong components of the internet of things, driving value in the cloud computing setups and robotics. From NASA to Mercedes Benz, there is a streak of Linux visible in the IT and programming world, which needs to be highlighted widely, even as other OS makers shift focus to delivering licensed products that need massive up-hauling every 6 months.