Dunkirk, NY

Dunkirk man faces multiple charges after trespass complaint

chautauquatoday.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Dunkirk man is facing multiple charges after State Police responded to a trespass complaint in the town of Pomfret early Friday morning. Troopers say an investigation into the incident determined that 34-year-old Christopher Davis allegedly tampered with the brake lines of a vehicle that was parked in driveway of the residence. The complainants also reported to troopers that they received numerous unwanted text messages and phone calls from Davis during the previous 12 hours. Troopers have charged Davis with criminal mischief 3rd, driving while intoxicated, two counts of aggravated harassment, harassment and trespass. He was transported to SP Fredonia where he was processed, then taken to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.

chautauquatoday.com

Comments / 0

#Trespass#State Police
