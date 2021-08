Business Journals Leadership Trust is an invite-only network of influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in your community. “Agile” is a term that many people associate with the tech industry, but it’s a descriptor that every business should be shooting for. No matter what industry you’re in, the market is evolving faster than ever, and it’s up to the leaders of a business to build agile teams and processes to keep up with it. If leaders don’t create a culture of flexibility and adaptability, their company can fall behind in many ways, including productivity, employee satisfaction, client attraction and retention, and even revenue.