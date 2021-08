From a public sector perspective, over the last eighteen months the demands on IT have been greater than ever before. The initial strain came at the outset of the pandemic when IT departments within public sector organizations were forced to rapidly implement remote working for their own staff. The focus was on keeping the lights on and ensuring service continuity. In tandem with this, public sector IT teams also had to consider how they could best secure networks, systems and data as they started to do a lot more of their work online – a trend already underway pre-pandemic but that has been accelerated by Covid.