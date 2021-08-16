Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Fernando Tatis Jr. Can Do It All, And Might Have To

By Barry Petchesky
defector.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFernando Tatis Jr. has gone on the injured list three times this season. And all three times, including Sunday in Arizona, he has homered in his first game upon returning. “Just make them remember why they miss you,” he joked. The MVP favorite—despite all the games missed with injuries—seemed like...

defector.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Paddack
Person
Eric Hosmer
Person
Yu Darvish
Person
Blake Snell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fernando Tatis#Padres#Mvp#Diamondbacks 8 2#Dodgers#Giants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Related
MLBPosted by
FanBuzz

Fernando Tatis Jr.’s Mom is the Family’s Backbone

San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. is arguably the face of MLB, following in and surpassing the footsteps of his father Fernando Tatis Sr. Tatis is a legitimate candidate to win National League MVP as his Padres vie for a playoff spot out of the NL West. For all the baseball talent he acquired from his father, who spent 11 years in Major League Baseball and famously hit two grand slams in one inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers, it’s Tatis Jr.’s mother who acts as the support system for the family.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Fernando Tatis Jr. injury brings confusing update from Padres manager Jayce Tingler

Throughout the entire 2021 MLB season Fernando Tatis Jr. has been electric, but has also been struggling with injury. The 22 year old Padres shortstop has been dealing with a left shoulder injury this season and for the third time this year he finds himself on the IL after sublexing (partialy dislocating) his shoulder on an awkward slide into third on July 30th. This will have a major impact on the remainder of the Padres season as Tatis could be out until the postseason.
MLBCBS Sports

Injured Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. says he'll play again this season; will it be as an outfielder?

Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr., who's been sidelined since July 30 with a recurrence of left shoulder problems, told reporters on Friday that he'll "definitely" play again this season. Tatis is eligible to come off the injured list on Tuesday, and as Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune writes, the expectation is that he'll be activated at some point not very long after he becomes first eligible.
MLBsandiegouniontribune.com

Fernando Tatis Jr. expected to return soon, could be as outfielder

The big news is that Fernando Tatis Jr. is trending toward returning to the Padres lineup in the next week or so. “I’m definitely coming back this season,” he said Friday. The arguably bigger news is Tatis could be an outfielder when he comes back. “Right now, the idea is...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

San Diego Padres could take major gamble with Fernando Tatis Jr.

There is no question that the San Diego Padres need Fernando Tatis Jr. back in the lineup. The offense has not been nearly as dynamic of late, and even when they score runs, the pitching staff has struggled. While Tatis cannot help the staff get the ball over the plate, his return to the lineup could spark the confidence they need to hold on to a playoff berth.
MLBRealGM

Fernando Tatis Jr.: 'I'm Definitely Coming Back This Season'

All-Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. of the Padres spent about an hour shagging fly balls in center field Friday, leading to some intrigue about what position he'll play when he returns from his latest shoulder injury. "A little bit cardio," Tatis said with a laugh, "but we'll see what happens."
MLBMLB

What Tatis to outfield might mean for Padres

As the Padres attempt to fend off the surging Reds to hold onto the second Wild Card spot and do their best to get back into the NL West race, they’re considering doing something all but unprecedented. It's certainly sounding more and more like they will be moving shortstop Fernando...
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Fernando Tatis Jr. homers twice as Padres win in his return

Fernando Tatis Jr. delivered four hits, including a pair of solo home runs, in his return from a 13-game absence because of a left shoulder injury, leading the San Diego Padres to an 8-2 win against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday afternoon in Phoenix. Tatis also doubled, singled, drove in...
MLBSan Francisco Chronicle

Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. poised for move from shortstop to outfield

The last thing Fernando Tatis Jr. did Monday was jump to catch a ball at the railing atop the wall in the right field corner and bring it back in his glove. “When it is decided, he’s going to be good out there,” San Diego outfield coach Wayne Kirby said. “He’ll be at the top of the food chain.”
MLBRealGM

Rehabbing Fernando Tatis Jr. Taking Reps In Outfield

The Padres continue to give Fernando Tatis Jr. work in the outfield as he endeavors to return from a partially dislocated left shoulder. Manager Jayce Tingler and his coaching staff hit the field on Saturday as Tatis took fly balls by himself in right field hours before the Padres faced the D-backs at Petco Park. After his teammates came out for batting practice, Tatis shagged balls in center field for the second straight day.
MLBfangraphs.com

Attempting to Predict Fernando Tatis Jr.’s Outfield Defense

Fernando Tatis Jr. is now an outfielder for the San Diego Padres. Despite his recent stint on the injured list — his third of the season, and his second related to his shoulder — he might end up collecting the NL MVP provided he can stay productive and healthy, all while moving away from the only position he’s played in professional baseball. In his return to action on Sunday, he raised his wRC+ to 172 and got his first playing time in right field. There wasn’t much to be gleaned from the four balls hit his way, however, leaving us to wonder how well he’ll handle the position going forward. Mike Petriello at MLB.com has covered the unprecedented nature of this move, but I want to take a look at what we can actually expect from Tatis defensively. I’m not the first to consider the question. Last week, Michael Ajeto highlighted Tatis’ defensive ability in an article for Baseball Prospectus and delved into the analytical precedent for shortstops who have recently made the conversion to the outfield. Today, I’ll look at what we might predict about Tatis’ outfield defense given some of the other data we have about his speed.
MLBCBS Sports

Fernando Tatis Jr. preparing to play outfield as Padres hope to avoid season-ending shoulder surgery

Fernando Tatis Jr. seems likely to have a new position when he returns to the San Diego Padres lineup over the coming days. Tatis, currently on the injured list after once again dislocating his shoulder, has begun shagging fly balls in the outfield in preparation for a move off shortstop, according to The Athletic's Dennis Lin. The Padres are hopeful that relocating Tatis to the outfield will help him avoid another shoulder-related injury for the remainder of the season.
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr., in top form in first game in RF

San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. returned from a dislocated left shoulder on Sunday and looked in top form as he belted two solo homers as part of a 4-for-5 day against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Tatis was activated from the 10-day injured list prior to Sunday's 8-2 victory over...

Comments / 0

Community Policy