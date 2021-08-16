Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Afghan military plane crashes in Uzbekistan; cause disputed

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (AP) — An Afghan military plane crashed in Uzbekistan over the weekend and Uzbek authorities issued conflicting reports on the cause. That came as dozens of Afghan military aircraft carrying hundreds of servicemen reportedly reached Uzbekistan, among the thousands fleeing after the Taliban recaptured Kabul. The plane crash in southeastern Uzbekistan was reported by local media and confirmed by Uzbekistan’s Defense Ministry. Later Monday, Russia’s state news agency RIA Novosti reported it was told that Uzbekistan’s air defense system had downed the plane. The Prosecutor General’s office in Uzbekistan issued, then retracted, a different statement, saying an Afghan military plane collided with an Uzbek plane. The Associated Press couldn’t immediately reconcile those conflicting reports.

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uzbekistan#Plane Crash#Air Defense#Associated Press Moscow#Ap#Taliban#Defense Ministry#The Prosecutor General#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldSand Hills Express

Photojournalist killed by Taliban in Afghanistan

A photojournalist has been killed in a Taliban attack while covering the terrorist organization’s reconquering of the country this summer. Danish Siddiqui, 38, whom Reuters called a “star photojournalist,” worked for the news agency and went to Afghanistan in July. Siddiqui and two Afghan commandos were killed in a Taliban...
Aerospace & DefenseBirmingham Star

Three Pilots Die After Military Plane Crashes Near Moscow

Three crew members have died after a military plane crashed during a test flight near Moscow on August 17. Russia's United Aircraft-Building Corporation (OAK) said the only operational prototype of the IL-112V military cargo plane crashed near the town of Nikolskoye, killing three crew members aboard. OAK also said that...
Worldamericanmilitarynews.com

DEVELOPING: 2 large explosions at Kabul airport; US troops killed or injured

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates as more information becomes available. The area around the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan was rocked by at least two explosions on Thursday, which resulted in U.S. and civilian casualties. As many as four U.S. service members were reported injured or killed in the attack.
Militaryfox13memphis.com

Photos: Afghans swarm military planes to escape Taliban

Escaping the Taliban Hundreds of people run alongside a U.S. Air Force C-17 transport plane as it moves down a runway of the international airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Aug.16. 2021. Thousands of Afghans have rushed onto the tarmac of Kabul’s international airport, some so desperate to escape the Taliban capture of their country that they held onto an American military jet as it took off and plunged to death. (Verified UGC via AP) (AP)
AdvocacyPosted by
WGAU

Women's rights activist recounts pain of leaving Afghanistan

DUESSELDORF, Germany — (AP) — Zarifa Ghafari was a shining example of the new Afghanistan that many of the nation's people hoped would emerge after years of Taliban rule: a young female mayor appointed in a country where women's rights were suppressed under the hardline Islamist group. Now the 29-year-old...
Militaryabc17news.com

US troops, Afghans killed in attacks outside Kabul airport

A number of US service members and Afghans were killed when two suicide bombs went off at a busy gathering area outside Kabul’s airport, a Pentagon spokesman said Thursday. The deadly blasts came as the United States and other Western countries raced to complete a massive evacuation of their citizens and Afghan allies amid growing warnings of the threat of terror attacks.
World630 WMAL

Russia: 2 suicide attacks outside Kabul airport; 13 dead

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Russia’s Foreign Ministry says a second explosion has gone off outside Kabul airport. The twin suicide attacks killed at least 13 people and wounded another 15. U.S. officials said that American personnel were wounded in the blast, without elaborating. They spoke on condition of anonymity to...
Politicsabc17news.com

Canada halts Afghanistan evacuations as deadline looms

TORONTO (AP) — Canada has ended its evacuations from Afghanistan as the clock ticks down on dramatic Western efforts to help people flee the Taliban takeover ahead of a full American withdrawal. General Wayne Eyre says all the other countries have to leave the airport before the Americans can wrap up their mission. Canadian military flights evacuated about 3,700 people. U.S. President Joe Biden has declared that he is sticking to his Aug. 31 deadline for completing the U.S. pullout as the Taliban insisted he must, ramping up pressure on the already risky airlift from Kabul to get out as many people as possible in the coming days.
Aerospace & Defensestaradvertiser.com

Hawaii-based C-17 aircrew assisting Kabul evacuation from Germany

Air Force units stationed in Hawaii are supporting what the White House today called “one of the largest airlifts in world history,” with U.S. military and coalition flights out of Kabul airport in Afghanistan relocating approximately 88,000 people since the end of July. A C-17 Globemaster III cargo carrier aircrew...
WorldPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

The Latest: NATO chief slams Kabul airport terrorist attack

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — NATO chief has condemned the twin suicide bombings at the Kabul airport as a “horrific terrorist attack" that targeted desperate Afghans trying to leave the country and the alliance's efforts to evacuate them from Afghanistan. Jens Stoltenberg said on Twitter after the explosions on Thursday: “I...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

Video appears to show Taliban ‘test-driving’ captured Air Force Blackhawk helicopter

A video of a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter taxiing on the ground at the Kandahar Airport in southeastern Afghanistan has emerged after the Taliban seized control of up to 200,000 firearms, 20,000 Humvees and hundreds of aircraft that were financed by the US for the Afghan army.In the video, however, it was not clear who was behind the controls, and it doesn’t show the UH-60 Blackhawk flying or taking off the ground.The one-minute video, shared on Twitter, shows the $6mn Blackhawk helicopter — described as having been captured from Afghan security forces — moving along the tarmac at a seemingly...
Worldcheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Viral Rumor Claims Acting Ambassador To Afghanistan Ross Wilson Evacuated From The Country ‘Last Weekend’

A post shared on Facebook claims acting U.S. Ambassador to Afghanistan Ross Wilson had fled the country by Aug. 16, whereas British Ambassador Laurie Bristow remained there. While the post does correctly state that Bristow remained in Afghanistan, its claim about Wilson leaving the country is inaccurate. Wilson relocated to Kabul’s airport on Aug. 15 and has posted photos showing him in the country as of Aug. 22.

Comments / 0

Community Policy