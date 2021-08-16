Cancel
Agriculture

GRAINS-Wheat hovers near 8-1/2-year high on global supply concerns

Agriculture Online
 5 days ago

CHICAGO, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures took a breather on Monday after setting 8-1/2-year highs last week on concerns about tightening supplies in exporting countries hit by harsh weather. Russian agriculture consultancy Sovecon trimmed its forecast for Russia's crop by 0.3% from last week in...

www.agriculture.com

Barbara Lewis
#Wheat#Weather Forecasts#Russian#French#Pro Farmer#Dateline#Pvs Hamburg#Reuters#Asian#Stonex Commodity#Cbot#European Euronext#Usda
