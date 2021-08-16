BlackSky, Palantir Joint Project Provides Geointelligence for Strategic Decision-Making; Brian O’Toole Quoted
BlackSky Holdings and Palantir Technologies have completed a joint project aimed at integrating high-resolution imagery with deep analytics to provide real-time geointelligence and demonstrate the impact of global monitoring from space. The pilot program combined BlackSky’s commercial satellite imagery and analytics and Palantir Foundry to demonstrate the capability to deploy...blog.executivebiz.com
