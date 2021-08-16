BlackSky, Palantir Joint Project Provides Geointelligence for Strategic Decision-Making; Brian O’Toole Quoted

Recently we discussed examining clinical development through a Bayesian lens, in honor of Cytel co-founder Nitin Patel and CSO Yannis Jemiai’s chapter on the subject appearing in the Award-winning Bayesian Designs in Pharmaceutical Research . This of course raises a related question, namely, can some of the tactical elements also be used within a trial rather than across a program or portfolio? How do we best build in decision rules that can facilitate strategic decision-making during an interim look or even at the foundations of trial design?