BlackSky, Palantir Joint Project Provides Geointelligence for Strategic Decision-Making; Brian O’Toole Quoted

By Carol Collins
ExecutiveBiz
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlackSky Holdings and Palantir Technologies have completed a joint project aimed at integrating high-resolution imagery with deep analytics to provide real-time geointelligence and demonstrate the impact of global monitoring from space. The pilot program combined BlackSky’s commercial satellite imagery and analytics and Palantir Foundry to demonstrate the capability to deploy...

#Palantir Technologies#Pipelines#Blacksky Holdings#Palantir Foundry#Spectra Ai
