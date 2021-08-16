Yamiche Alcindor Knows Her Job Is Serious Business

Yamiche Alcindor recently became the host of Washington Week, the high-profile PBS series that dissects the news with a panel of reporters. But it’s not the first time the 34-year-old journalist has been in the spotlight. While covering the Trump administration for PBS, her name was splashed across headlines after the former president called her questions “nasty” and “racist” and told Alcindor: “Be nice. Don’t be threatening.” But somehow she always stayed calm amid these attacks, earning herself a reputation as the embodiment of professionalism and spawning the hashtag #WeLoveYamiche (Susan Rice, the former ambassador to the U.N., tweeted, “You go, girl. Pathetic when insecure men can’t stomach strong black women.”). Alcindor used to cover national politics at the New York Times, and the dogged reporter has been on the frontlines of major news events involving earthquakes, school shootings, police brutality, and, most recently, the COVID-19 pandemic. The daughter of Haitian immigrants is writing a memoir titled Don’t Forget about covering Trump’s presidency and documenting civil-rights abuses. Her job requires staying on top of a constantly evolving, 24/7 news cycle and then making those stories digestible for viewers. She lives in Washington with her husband, fellow journalist Nathaniel Cline. Here’s how she gets it done.