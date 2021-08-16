Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Chicken Salad Chick celebrates strong first half of 2021 with more expansion

Fast Casual
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicken Salad Chick, a fast casual Southern-style chicken salad concept, had a successful first half of 2021, opening 17 locations, including market debuts in South Florida; Roanoke, Virginia and Indianapolis, Indiana, according to a company press release. Chicken Salad Chick also welcomed four new franchise owners and gained a lead...

www.fastcasual.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Virginia State
State
Alabama State
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chickens#Food Drink#Ubereats#Fast Casual
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Food Safetymeatpoultry.com

RMH Foods recalls chicken salad, tuna over undeclared allergens

MORTON, ILL. — RMH Foods LLC is voluntarily recalling 583 cases of Gordon Choice Deli Style Tuna and Chicken Salads packed in white 4 lb rigid tubs because of undeclared wheat and tuna allergens. As of Aug. 13, no illnesses or adverse reactions had been reported, but people who have...
Texas StateFast Casual

Main Squeeze Juice expanding in Texas

Main Squeeze Juice Co., a Louisiana-based juice and smoothie bar franchise, is continuing expansion in Texas with an opening in Frisco under franchisees and family members Rizwan, Rahim and Neha Gangwani. The original Texas location is in Fort Worth. "My family has owned our own Deli for 15 years. As...
Cobb County, GAPosted by
Atlanta News

New Chicken Salad Chick restaurant opening in West Cobb, Aug. 18

Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only southern inspired, fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, is bringing even more of its famed, fresh product to West Cobb with its latest location. The grand opening of the new restaurant, located in the Parkside West Cobb shopping center at 3805 Dallas Hwy in Marietta, will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 18 with a ribbon cutting at 9:30 a.m. and doors officially opening at 10 a.m.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Untold Truth Of Chicken Salad Chick

Quick: It's lunchtime, you only have an hour, and you need to get something to eat. You could stop by a fast food place like McDonald's, Taco Bell, or Wendy's, again, but you want something that's not going to make you feel heavy and weighed down all day — and that's going to be impossible at most fast food joints. At the same time, you don't want to have to go to a full-service restaurant where you'll have to wait for 30 minutes just to get your order taken. And if you have to eat a sad grocery store deli sandwich or wilted salad one more time, you might just lose it.
Food & DrinksFast Casual

Shaq's Big Chicken shooting for growth via franchise expansion

It's franchise tip-off time for Big Chicken, the fast casual concept created by Shaquille O'Neal with locations open in Los Angeles, Las Vegas and on the Carnival Cruise Ship Mardi Gras. The chain, founded in 2018, has launched a franchising program tailored for skilled restaurant owner/operator groups, O'Neal said in a press release.
Food & Drinksrestaurantbusinessonline.com

How Chicken Salad Chick is preparing for its ‘new era’ of growth

It took Chicken Salad Chick a decade to open its first 100 stores. The next 100 restaurants popped up in less than three years. For CEO Scott Deviney, having 200 open locations positions the fast-casual concept for its “new era” of growth. “It’s so challenging to grow a brand from...
Lagrange, GALaGrange Daily News

LaGrange native opens Chicken Salad Chick’s 200th location

Ever since Allison Bradford started working for Chicken Salad Chick in 2015, she wanted to open a location in her hometown of LaGrange. For years, she never received a “no” from corporate but heard plenty of “not yets.”. On Wednesday, Bradford finally got her wish and officially opened the new...
Tennessee StateQSR magazine

Chicken Salad Chick Keeps Growing in Tennessee with Oak Ridge Opening

Chicken Salad Chick announced its continued growth in Tennessee with a restaurant opening in Oak Ridge. Located at 1281 Oak Ridge Turnpike, the Oak Ridge restaurant will mark the brand’s third location in the Knoxville area and the 20th in the state. The Oak Ridge Chicken Salad Chick, which features a drive-thru and patio seating, will celebrate its grand opening on Tuesday, August 24, by offering free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests. Those awarded will be properly distanced and will receive a designated return time upon arrival to spread out the number of guests at the restaurant throughout the day.
Oak Ridge, TNfranchising.com

Chicken Salad Chick Opens Third Knoxville-Area Restaurant In Oak Ridge

Fast casual concept celebrates opening on August 24 with free chicken salad for a year. August 10, 2021 // Franchising.com // ATLANTA - Chicken Salad Chick, a Southern inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today its growth in Tennessee with a restaurant opening in Oak Ridge. Located at 1281 Oak Ridge Turnpike, the Oak Ridge restaurant will mark the brand’s third location in the Knoxville area and the 20th in the state. The Oak Ridge Chicken Salad Chick, which features a drive-thru and patio seating, will celebrate its grand opening on Tuesday, August 24, by offering free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests. Those awarded will be properly distanced and will receive a designated return time upon arrival to spread out the number of guests at the restaurant throughout the day.
Recipesyoursun.com

Chicken salad is light, refreshing meal

No need to heat up the kitchen for this tasty chicken salad. Raisins, curry powder and cooked chicken make this salad a light, refreshing summer meal. Curry powder is a blend of several spices. A true curry powder is freshly made each time it is used. Although not authentic, prepared curry powder, found in the spice section of the supermarket, works well in this recipe. It doesn’t keep long, about two to three months at most. If you have an old bottle on your spice rack, it’s best to buy a fresh one.
RestaurantsFast Casual

5 up-and-coming fast casuals vying for 'Perfect Pitch' in Charlotte

The Perfect Pitch has become a staple of our annual Fast Casual Executive Summit, and the competition gets hotter every year. Where else can five emerging fast casual brands stand in front of a room full of restaurant executives, investors and vendors to not only pitch their concepts but also receive much-needed advice about their expansion journies? No where!
Food & DrinksFast Casual

Restaurant spending up in second quarter

Consumer spending at U.S. restaurants was up 32% in the second quarter compared to the same quarter last year, and for a pre-pandemic view, flat compared to the same quarter in 2019, according to The NPD Group. The second quarter of this year reflects a period during which state and...
RecipesTODAY.com

Chicken Salad Crunch Wraps

Chicken salad is one of my all-time favorites! Adding sweet grapes, toasty nuts and fresh celery makes the cool, creamy chicken even better. Plus, I love the crunch and flavor the potato chips add. Technique tip: If taking these wraps on the go, pre-make all the wraps without the potato...
RestaurantsFast Casual

Fast casual coffee chain leader named president of Mo’Bettahs

Mo'Bettahs a Hawaiian fast casual concept, is accelerating expansion efforts with a new president and locations in three new markets. Rob Ertmann, who has held leadership roles at Philz Coffee, Einstein Noah Restaurant Group and Peet's Coffee, will serve as president, rounding out a leadership team guided by co-founders and brothers Kalani and Kimo Mack, who built the brand around their experience growing up in Hawaii.
RestaurantsFast Casual

Sushi Maki debuting 'polished fast casual' prototype

Sushi Maki is opening a location in October in Fort Lauderdale, which CEO Abe Ng described as "polished fast casual dining." "We are proud to introduce the first 'Polished Fast-Casual Sushi Bar,' a dining concept which further elevates our brand promise of providing premium, healthful and delicious sushi for the every day — by making our sushi available to our customers when, where and how they want it," Ng said in a company press release. "Our Polished Fast-Casual Concept combines the best of all worlds by offering premium food delivered with the speed, access and convenience today's customers prefer and will make our restaurant a go-to destination for locals and tourists alike."
Food & Drinksokcfox.com

Tasting Room: The Ultimate Asian Chicken Salad Sandwich

Who's ready for a big ole tasty steak?! Well, we definitely are, and we caught up with Chef Jason Jones in The Tasting Room to do some taste testing!. Remember, The Tasting Room is a great spot for special occasions. To find out what's cooking at all the Western Concepts Restaurants go to westernconceptsdining.com.
RestaurantsFast Casual

Schlotzsky's to sign 100 units by year's end

Schlotzsky's has signed more than 75 deals in 2021 to develop restaurants in New Mexico, Arizona, Oklahoma and other target markets across the U.S., putting the brand on a path to sign deals for 100 locations by year's end. Celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, Schlotzsky's recently evolved its prototype...
Restaurantsmashed.com

Chick-Fil-A Cobb Salad: What To Know Before Ordering

Every restaurant has a chicken sandwich on its menu these days, and if you're anything like us, you've probably been going out of your way to try them all so you can determine for yourself who the true winner of the chicken sandwich war is. That being said, the fast-food industry's collective quest to produce the best fried poultry between two buns has been going on for two years with no real end in sight, and to be perfectly honest, we're a little chicken-sandwiched out. Fortunately, most places have a fairly diverse menu that includes things like burgers, wraps, and fish sandwiches alongside their chicken sandos. But if you're grabbing a meal from Chick-fil-A, it's a bit more difficult to find something besides chicken to munch on. The chain's mac & cheese is a potential option, as are its best-selling waffle fries, though these might not be enough to keep you full until your next meal, nor are they exactly bursting with nutritional value. Perhaps a nice salad will do instead?

Comments / 0

Community Policy