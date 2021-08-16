Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Trump claims his administration would have evacuated Afghan civilians before military withdrawal

By Tim O'Donnell
Posted by 
The Week
The Week
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Former President Donald Trump on Monday issued a statement criticizing the Biden administration's Afghanistan exit strategy. While Trump has been a staunch supporter of withdrawing U.S. troops from Afghanistan (he had set an even earlier deadline), he claimed in his statement that Afghan civilians and American equipment "would have been removed" from Afghanistan before the departure was complete.

theweek.com

Comments / 1

The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
11K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All you need to know about everything that matters. The Week provides essential commentary and analysis alongside the most necessary news items of the day.

 https://theweek.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afghan Refugees#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Fact check: Biden claims al Qaeda is 'gone' from Afghanistan. Then the Pentagon confirms it's still there

Washington (CNN) — Defending the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, President Joe Biden said at the White House on Friday: "Look, let's put this thing in perspective. What interest do we have in Afghanistan at this point, with al Qaeda gone? We went to Afghanistan for the express purpose of getting rid of al Qaeda in Afghanistan as well as -- as well as -- getting Osama bin Laden. And we did."
AOL Corp

Chris Cuomo compares Biden to Trump for refusing to admit Afghan withdrawal has gone poorly

Chris Cuomo went after President Biden on Cuomo Prime Time Wednesday, comparing him to former President Trump. Days after the U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan turned into absolute chaos in the capital city of Kabul, Biden maintained that there was nothing the U.S. could have done to stop that from happening. Cuomo drew a connection between that and Trump’s inability to admit anything ever went wrong with anything he did as president.
POTUSWashington Post

Why didn’t the Biden administration evacuate Afghans sooner?

Why did the Biden administration fail to get Afghan allies of its 20-year war there out of Afghanistan before the Taliban took over?. That, more so than President Biden’s decision to withdraw, is shaping up as a main point of contention between Biden and Congress. The United States has only rescued a fraction of the thousands of interpreters, fixers and other allies, and those left behind are in danger in a Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.
Presidential ElectionNew York Post

Pence claims Biden broke Trump administration’s deal with Taliban

Former Vice President Mike Pence claimed Tuesday that President Joe Biden reneged on the cease-fire deal his predecessor, former President Donald Trump, agreed with the Taliban in February 2020, setting the stage for what Pence called “a foreign-policy humiliation unlike anything our country has endured since the Iran hostage crisis.”
Presidential ElectionUS News and World Report

Was Biden Handcuffed by Trump's Taliban Deal in Doha?

WASHINGTON (AP) — As President Donald Trump’s administration signed a peace deal with the Taliban in February 2020, he optimistically proclaimed that “we think we’ll be successful in the end.” His secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, asserted that the administration was “seizing the best opportunity for peace in a generation.”
U.S. PoliticsGV Wire

Afghans Plead for Faster US Evacuation From Taliban Rule

WASHINGTON — Educated young women, former U.S. military translators and other Afghans most at-risk from the Taliban appealed to the Biden administration to get them on evacuation flights as the United States struggled to bring order to the continuing chaos at the Kabul airport. President Joe Biden and his top...
Foreign PolicyInternational Business Times

Biden Says Afghan Quagmire Would Have Helped Russia, China

US President Joe Biden said Monday that a longer war in Afghanistan would have benefited China and Russia, even as his top diplomat consulted the two adversaries on the swift Taliban victory. "Our true strategic competitors China and Russia would love nothing more than the United States to continue to...
MilitaryWSFA

Biden: Troops will stay in Afghanistan to evacuate Americans

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Wednesday that he is committed to keeping U.S. troops in Afghanistan until every American is evacuated, even if that means maintaining a military presence there beyond his Aug. 31 deadline for withdrawal. He also pushed back against criticism that the U.S. should have...
U.S. PoliticsRoll Call Online

Pentagon counters critics of Afghanistan withdrawal

Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs, tried Wednesday to deflect criticism that the Biden administration should have anticipated the rapid collapse of the Afghan Security Forces and the swift takeover of the country by the Taliban. “There was nothing that I or anyone else saw that indicated...
Military13newsnow.com

U.S. military stepping up its Afghan evacuation efforts

WASHINGTON — Following the United States' withdrawal from Afghanistan, and the Taliban's swift takeover, Pentagon officials say up to 4,000 U.S. troops will be in Kabul by the end of the day Tuesday to coordinate evacuation efforts. The U.S. military hopes to pick up the speed of Kabul evacuations to...

Comments / 1

Community Policy