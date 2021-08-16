EastEnders casts Janine Butcher's daughter Scarlett as legendary villain makes epic return

EastEnders have cast young actress Tabitha Byron in the role of Janine Butcher's daughter Scarlett Moon.

The legendary villain, played by Charlie Brooks, will be making her epic return later this year following her exit in 2014.

The 10-year-old star will be playing Janine's only daughter with late partner Michael Moon, and will be the half-sister of Kat's son Tommy.

It comes after it was revealed earlier this year that Janine was returning to Albert Square after seven years.

A source told The Sun : "Tabitha has already started filming and viewers are in for a treat when she starts appearing later this year."

Janine Butcher will be returning with daughter Scarlett - who definitely isn't a baby any longer ( Image: BBC/Jack Barnes)

They added that viewers will have to wait and see whether she takes after her mum with her calculating and evil deeds or whether she will be the opposite.

In exciting spoiler pictures, actress Charlie is seen covered in soot and ash, hinting that soap fans should get ready for some thrilling explosions for her arrival.

Her return storyline has not yet been confirmed, with bosses keeping everything under wraps, but local residents near the EastEnders set in Elstree claimed to have seen smoke and heard emergency service vehicles sounding in the Square.

Scarlett will be played by young actress Tabitha Byron ( Image: BBC)

An insider said: "Bosses have a huge story planned for Charlie’s return.

“They are keeping tight-lipped about whether Janine will come back as a reformed character after all the chaos she has caused in the past.

“But she certainly has a lot of history in Albert Square so whether she will be welcomed back with open arms or not remains to be seen."

Scarlett is the daughter of Janine and her late partner Michael Moon ( Image: BBC/Steven Peskett)

Janine was last seen on the BBC soap in Kings Cross St Pancras station in London as she headed to Paris to pick her daughter up.

Since then, her whereabouts have been unknown and there will be a lot of mystery for viewers to unpick about her time away and sudden return.

Opening up about her return to EastEnders, Charlie said: "I am beyond excited to be slipping back into Janine’s shoes and returning to the square. The time feels right and I can’t wait to find out what she’s been up to for the last seven years! She is and always has been SO much fun to play. Feels a bit like coming home. It’s good to be back."

Janine was last seen on Albert Square in 2014 ( Image: BBC)

While Executive Producer Jon Sen added: "Janine is one of EastEnders most iconic characters who is loved, and often despised, in equal measure by viewers and all those in Walford.

"Charlie’s portrayal of Janine over the years has created some of EastEnders most memorable moments and we are all really excited to see Charlie bring her incredible portrayal of Janine back again. We have lots of drama in store for Janine, in fact it may be wise for some of the residents of Walford to invest in some slip on shoes…"

*EastEnders airs Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays on BBC One