The city of Conroe is finishing up a fencing project downtown that will not only help with the number of train horns but will help keep pedestrian traffic safe. “Part of our research we did on the quiet zone along the railroad … it told us we have a lot of pedestrian movement coming across the tracks which added a lot of the horns that were blown along that corridor,” said Tommy Woolley, director of capital projects and transportation for Conroe in a previous council meeting.