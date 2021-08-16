Building generational wealth for Minnesota’s immigrants and communities of color: A Sahan Journal community conversation.
In May, Sahan Journal reporter Hibah Ansari began reporting on a unique challenge that Muslim homebuyers were facing amid Minnesota's real estate frenzy: they were having difficulties finding interest-free loans and downpayment assistance. Observant Muslims avoid engaging in ribah, or interest, based on an Islamic rule that prohibits profiting from lending or receiving money. Of course, this means that signing on for a typical mortgage from a bank is entirely off the table.
