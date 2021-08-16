Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Building generational wealth for Minnesota’s immigrants and communities of color: A Sahan Journal community conversation.

By Aala Abdullahi
Posted by 
Sahan Journal
Sahan Journal
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In May, Sahan Journal reporter Hibah Ansari began reporting on a unique challenge that Muslim homebuyers were facing amid Minnesota’s real estate frenzy: they were having difficulties finding interest-free loans and downpayment assistance. Observant Muslims avoid engaging in ribah, or interest, based on an Islamic rule that prohibits profiting from lending or receiving money. Of course, this means that signing on for a typical mortgage from a bank is entirely off the table.

sahanjournal.com

Comments / 0

Sahan Journal

Sahan Journal

Minneapolis, MN
657
Followers
570
Post
204K+
Views
ABOUT

Sahan Journal is the only independent, 501(c)(3) nonprofit digital newsroom dedicated to providing authentic news reporting for and about immigrants and refugees in Minnesota.

 https://sahanjournal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Business
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Real Estate
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ilhan Omar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#Financial Education#Muslims#Islamic#Non Muslim#Minnesotans#Shariah#Instagram#Muslim Advocates#Native American#Latino#Asian#Jpmorgan Chase#Sakan Community Resource
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Housing
Related
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
Sahan Journal

Minneapolis Council spikes plan to expand public works facility in polluted East Phillips neighborhood. But urban farm proposal faces new challenges.

The Minneapolis City Council granted a partial win to community organizers in the diverse and heavily polluted East Phillips neighborhood on Wednesday by voting to move a planned expansion of its public works site away from the area. But, in a further vote that will likely generate some confusion and disappointment for green activists, the council declined to give exclusive development rights to a group pursuing an indoor urban farm and housing project on the site.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Sahan Journal

2020 census data is in: Minnesota is more urban and less white than a decade ago.

This story comes to you from MPR News, a partner with Sahan Journal. We will be sharing stories between SahanJournal.com and MPRNews.org. Newly released data from the 2020 U.S. census shows the bulk of Minnesota’s population growth over the past decade took place in the Twin Cities metro. The seven counties in the core metro grew by 11 percent over the past decade, adding more than 300,000 people. A collection of exurban counties on the metro’s fringe grew by 9 percent. The entire rest of the state grew by a total of 2.6 percent — less than 10 percent of the state’s total growth.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Sahan Journal

Survey: Black Minnesotans have far less trust in police than white residents do.

This story comes to you from MPR News, a partner with Sahan Journal. We will be sharing stories between SahanJournal.com and MPRNews.org. More than a year after racial justice protests broke out after a white police officer murdered George Floyd in Minneapolis, a new survey shows that Black, Indigenous and people of color often have less trust in the system than their white neighbors.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Sahan Journal

COVID-19 Delta variant is hitting Minnesota’s Black communities the hardest. After an early summer lull, vaccination rates are starting to tick back up.

Since a new wave of COVID-19 infections hit the state last month, one thing has been clear: Minnesota’s Black communities are getting infected at higher rates than any other population. What isn’t so clear is who is getting hit the hardest within the state’s Black population, about 40 percent of...
EntertainmentPosted by
Sahan Journal

Doualy Xaykaothao: A love letter to Sunisa Lee, and her Hmong parents.

The gold, the silver, and the bronze Olympic medals are perfect for each of you!!! You don’t know me, but in that very special Hmong way, we are family, and our immediate relatives probably lived and worked together on the same mountain back in Laos. And for sure, they ate together in the refugee camps, long before being resettled to the United States, or another country. I’m a former St. Paul resident, and I’m writing this public love letter because I want the world to know how truly exceptional your story is, not only for Hmong people, but for refugees, immigrants, and all communities that are still marginalized and little understood.
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
Sahan Journal

Demand for food and housing aid jumped during the COVID pandemic. Nelima Sitati Munene and her nonprofit, ACER, jumped in to provide help.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is part of a series of short videos and written pieces examining the impact of COVID-19 on immigrants and refugees in Minnesota. The project is produced in partnership with Minnesota Transform and the Immigration History Research Center at the University of Minnesota. In the mid-2000s, African immigrant...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
Sahan Journal

Back to the future: As a new academic year approaches, schools are once again being forced to make decisions about whether to require masks.

Last spring, after schools resumed in-person learning, Veronica Castellanos Vasquez struggled with teaching Spanish lessons to her kindergarteners. The biggest impediment to the lessons, she said, were the facemasks that both she and the 5- and 6-year-old students were required to wear to prevent the spread of COVID-19. At these ages, children are still developing their speech, and to some it’s challenging even in their native language.

Comments / 0

Community Policy