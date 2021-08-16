Cancel
Lifestyle

Too hot to sleep? This cooling Sweet Night mattress is 15% off today

By Claire Davies
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sick of waking up at night because you’re too hot to sleep? Us too, which is why we’ve been scouring the 15% off sitewide Sweet Night Mattress sale. There’s a range of cooler sleep solutions to get cozy with here, including the Sweet Night Breeze Mattress, now priced from $287 (was from $388) thanks to that 15% discount. However, the 8-inch twin size has now sold out. Simply plug in the discount code SUMMER at checkout to nab your saving before the sale ends.

Think of us as your geeky friend who's always on call. From smartphones to cord-cutting to video games, we've got your tech needs covered.

