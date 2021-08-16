Cancel
Pharr, TX

‘Significant Cocaine Load’, Worth $2 Million Seized At Texas-Mexico Border

By CBSDFW.com Staff
Posted by 
CBS DFW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VBIZD_0bT7r0ax00

PHARR, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility seized $2,007,700 in cocaine on August 12.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mOiU4_0bT7r0ax00

(credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

“Our frontline CBP officers continue to remain vigilant and utilize inspections experience and technology and all of that came together perfectly as they intercepted this significant cocaine load,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

The drugs were found in a tractor trailer arriving from Mexico. A CBP officer referred the trailer for further inspection, which included utilizing non-intrusive imaging equipment and screening by a (canine team). After physically inspecting the tractor/trailer, officers found the 96 packages of cocaine weighing 260.36 pounds concealed within the trailer.

They seized the narcotics, the tractor/trailer and the case remains under investigation by agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations.

Dallas, TX
CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/
