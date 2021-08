In case you hadn't heard, the year is 2002, the most popular song on the radio is "Sk8r Boi," and you just got into a huge fight with your mom because she refuses to take you to the mall so you can buy some Hot Topic safety pin earrings. Or at least that's where I am mentally now that Blink 182's Travis Barker is once again A-list and out here making pop punk songs with Machine Gun Kelly.