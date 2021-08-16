Asus ROG Phone 5s & 5s Pro launched with Snapdragon 888 Plus

The ROG Phone 5 series launched five months ago, and today, Asus upgraded the series by launching the ROG phone 5s duo. The Asus ROG Phone 5s & ROG Phone 5s Pro are now official, so unlike last time, there aren’t three phones (last time, there was an ultimate edition as well). The major upgrade is in terms of performance as these two phones now feature the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus SOC. This means, on paper, these two phones offer an AI Engine that is 20% faster than the ROG Phone 5 series. Moreover, the CPU is now clocked at up to 3.0GHz instead of 2.84GHz.