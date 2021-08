Anyone who was expecting Arnold Schwarzenegger to backtrack on and apologize for comments he made earlier this week are going to be really disappointed. The actor & former Governor of California took part in a YouTube interview with former National Security Council staffer Alexander Vindman and CNN's Bianna Golodryga where he made some strong, much-needed comments regarding those not doing their part in the pandemic. Those comments included calling those who still won't wear masks even as COVID cases are exploding "schmucks" and offering a "screw your freedom" response to those who claim their rights are being infringed upon by being "forced" to not spread a potentially lethal virus to those who may be more vulnerable.