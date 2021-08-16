Before You Toss Your Mask, Here's How to Properly Dispose of PPE
Although we heavily condone the continued use of PPE with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we're extremely disappointed to see how irresponsible people can be, regarding mask disposal — in December, estimates showed that approximately 1.5 billions masks entered the ocean in 2020 alone. Yikes! So with that in mind, we're encouraging you to learn to properly recycle your face masks, as to not exacerbate the ongoing climate crisis (and no, that doesn't mean putting them in the blue bin).www.greenmatters.com
Comments / 0