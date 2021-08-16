Before You Toss Your Mask, Here's How to Properly Dispose of PPE

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Face masks aren't going anywhere just yet—especially while traveling. All major U.S. airlines currently require face masks for travelers ages two and up, even if they're fully vaccinated—falling in line with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)'s updated guidance that fully vaccinated people continue to mask up indoors as the highly contagious Delta variant continues to spread. If you have plans to travel, it's important to take proper precautions to minimize your risk of getting infected, and one crucial thing you can do is wear a mask that keeps you as protected as possible.