The 'Lose You to Love Me' songstress and the '7 Rings' hitmaker continue to wow fans after they had a FaceTime while the former was still at dinner with her pals. AceShowbiz - Ariana Grande has welcomed Selena Gomez, who was fangirling over her on social media, with open arms. After the former "Wizards of Waverly Place" star jammed out to Ariana's "Break Up with Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored," the "No Tears Left to Cry" hitmaker sent her pal some love.