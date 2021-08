Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has confirmed that Ryan Reynolds’ upcoming film, Deadpool 3, has a release window. Since the Disney buyout of Fox back in 2019, many wondered just what would become of Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool film franchise. While there had only been two installments before the buyout, both entries were very well received by critics and were big hits for the studio. On the other hand, many have questioned whether or not the people at Disney would have the stomach for a hard R-rated franchise like Deadpool. As time has gone on, it appears that they do in fact have the guts for it.