Vegan Orange Chicken

Happy weekend guys! Hope you have exciting things planned! I’m emerging briefly from my bathroom renovation chaos to bring you a new recipe, which I’ve been tinkering with in the background. We are 1 week in with our bathroom refurbishment and it looks like we won’t be done until almost the end of the month, sadly, but we are in good spirits and managing to wash using our backyard, a watering can and some creativity 😉 so we’re not too down about it.