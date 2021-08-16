Cancel
The Cure’s Simon Gallup claims he’s ‘no longer a member’ of the band after four decades

By Peter Sblendorio, New York Daily News
Marietta Daily Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere may be no cure for this disharmony. Veteran bassist Simon Gallup said he’s leaving the Cure after four decades with the band. “With a slightly heavy heart I am no longer a member of the Cure !” Gallup wrote in a Facebook post over the weekend. “Good luck to them all.”

