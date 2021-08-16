The Cure’s Simon Gallup claims he’s ‘no longer a member’ of the band after four decades

After 40 years together, The Cure’s bassist Simon Gallup has finally had enough. The musician announced Saturday that he has decided to leave the band once and for all. Gallup wrote in a brief statement on his personal Facebook account, “With a slightly heavy heart I am no longer a member of the Cure! Good luck to them all.” A friend commented on the post asking if Gallup was doing alright, to which he replied, “I’m OK...just got fed up of betrayal.” While he didn’t elaborate further about his sudden departure after so many decades, a couple of hours later the band’s keyboardist Roger O'Donnell appeared to also confirm the news in a tweet. “A friend just told me they saw Lol in the Guitar Centre buying a bass???????,” O’Donnell wrote, referring to the band’s former drummer and keyboardist, Lol Tolhurst.