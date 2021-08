After Justin Trudeau triggered what will surely be one of the most unique elections in Canadian history, candidates across the country are campaigning against the backdrop of COVID-19. Trudeau and the Liberals are hoping to receive the same pandemic boost in support that most incumbent provincial governments have benefited from at the polls. Like the previous federal election, the Conservatives entered the race in second place. Like 2019, they also have a new leader at the helm of the party. Erin O’Toole won the 2020 Conservative leadership election in an upset over Peter MacKay, widely considered the front-runner. The 2021 election...