Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Instant observations from the 14th practice at Bears training camp

By Alyssa Barbieri
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xN14H_0bT7mR3s00

Following their preseason opener, the Chicago Bears returned to the practice field on Monday.

With media and fans in attendance, there’s plenty to keep an eye on during Monday’s practice, including whether Justin Fields gets a chance to take reps with Chicago’s first-team skill players and against the first-team defense, as explained by Matt Nagy.

Here are some instant observations from those in attendance at the Bears’ 14th practice of training camp:

Stay tuned for updates throughout practice, which starts at 9 a.m. CT.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

29K+
Followers
60K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse James
Person
Justin Fields
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#Zachrimbosbd#Wr#Rpo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Louis Riddick has a shocking Justin Fields take

On “Get Up!” this morning with Mike Greenberg, Louis Riddick was asked to predict whether or not rookie Chicago Bears‘ quarterback Justin Fields will start less than or more than 10 games this upcoming season. Normally, these predictions are meaningless but Louis Riddick is one of few in the national...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Dez Bryant Has A Blunt Message For The Bears

Andy Dalton might feel strongly that he should be the Chicago Bears’ starting quarterback, but Dez Bryant appears to disagree. Earlier today, Dalton said that while rookie Justin Fields is primed for a strong career, right now is the veteran’s time to hold down the starting role. “Do I want...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bills Announce Starting Quarterback For Saturday’s Bears Game

The Buffalo Bills are going to keep star quarterback Josh Allen under wraps for their second preseason game against the Chicago Bears. So head coach Sean McDermott has decided on his replacement starter for the away game. On Thursday, the Bills announced that backup Mitchell Trubisky will start against the...
NFLPosted by
Yardbarker

Bears quarterback Justin Fields has groin injury, could still play vs. Bills

Earlier this week, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy vowed to give veteran and current starting quarterback Andy Dalton additional snaps in this Saturday's exhibition game against the Buffalo Bills after rookie and first-round draft pick Justin Fields completed 14-of-20 passes for 142 yards and a touchdown with 33 rushing yards and an additional score on the ground in Chicago's preseason opener versus the Miami Dolphins this past weekend.
NFLsportsmockery.com

Justin Fields Refused To Leave The Field After Rough Practice

Here is the thing to remember about training camp. Not every day will be perfect. Even the best players can have down moments from time to time. This is especially true for rookies. Justin Fields is no exception. As talented as he is, there is still so much for him to learn. The Chicago Bears defense reminded him on Thursday when they handed the QB one of his worst practice showings of camp. While he still had some of his trademark flashes, he also had a number of interceptions and other passes that should’ve been intercepted.
NFLPosted by
NBC Chicago

Bears' Andy Dalton Excited for Justin Fields, But ‘It's My Time'

Why Dalton's 'it's my time' isn't same as Glennon's 'my team' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Did the Bears make Wednesday throwback day at Halas Hall without telling anyone? Early in the morning, Matt Nagy announced the bad news that Teven Jenkins will require surgery, drawing comparisons from fans to Chris Williams’ bumpy start to his career in 2008. The addition of Jason Peters mirroring that of Orlando Pace didn’t help either.
NFLaudacy.com

Bears' Allen Robinson: Andy Dalton 'has a chip on his shoulder'

(AUDACY) Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields' eye-popping preseason debut last Saturday didn't prompt coach Matt Nagy to rethink his quarterback plan for the regular season. Nagy reiterated Monday that veteran Andy Dalton is still the team's starter, and the touted first-round pick Fields remains the backup. And while it seems...
NFLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Bears QB Justin Fields (groin) returns to practice

Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields returned to practice Thursday after being held out with a groin injury the day before. Newly signed left tackle Jason Peters also made his training camp debut and rookie offensive lineman Larry Borom was on the field for the first time since entering the concussion protocol on Aug. 6.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Justin Fields returns to practice Thursday, will likely play Saturday

Rookie quarterback Justin Fields returned to practice Thursday, Bears head coach Matt Nagy told reporters. The Bears continue to be conservative with the rookie, but Nagy anticipates Fields will play Saturday against the Bills. The Bears kept Fields out of practice on Wednesday with a groin problem. Nagy elaborated that...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears: NFL executive believes Justin Fields should start Week 1

Do the Chicago Bears have a quarterback controversy brewing? We all know that Matt Nagy and company are pushing the narrative that Andy Dalton is the QB1. That might be true, but will it remain that way? Today’s preseason game versus the Buffalo Bills could be a deciding factor, but according to FanSided National NFL Insider, Matt Lombardo, one NFL Executive believes Justin Fields should be starting as early as Week 1.
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

Aaron Rodgers’ Fiancée Shailene Woodley Says the NFL Quarterback is Teaching Her a ‘Whole New World’

Shailene Woodley said Aaron Rodgers is teaching her the game of football, but it’s not going great. At least, she said, she enjoys watching him play. Woodley was on Late Night with Seth Meyers earlier this week when the topic came up. The Divergent actress said there has been a big learning curve in understanding what’s happening on the field. Even though her fiance, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, hasn’t pressed her to watch his games.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Terrell Owens News

Terrell Owens hasn’t played for an NFL team since 2012, but the Hall of Famer still believes he has what it takes to compete at the professional level. During an appearance on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, Owens had a message for anyone who thinks his playing days are long gone.
NFLPopculture

Tom Brady's Son Lands New Job With Buccaneers

Tom Brady's son is the newest member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Tuesday, the 44-year-old quarterback went to his Instagram story to announce that his 13-year-old son Jack has signed on to be the Buccaneers ball boy. Jack is Brady's oldest child who he shares with Bridget Moynahan. "Buccaneers...
NFLletsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Justin Fields Is Injured.

Not the news anybody wanted to hear on Wednesday. After announcing that tackle Teven Jenkins would undergo back surgery, Chicago Bears' head coach Matt Nagy added that Justin Fields is injured. The quarterback is dealing with a groin injury and means he's going to be held back at practice today.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

The Lions wide receiver no one can seem to cover at camp

Much of the talk outside of Allen Park about the wide receiver corps of the Detroit Lions has been negative. After all, the team parted ways with the majority of their starters from last season when they kicked off their latest rebuild this offseason. And replaced them with relative unknowns.

Comments / 0

Community Policy