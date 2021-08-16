Starting Monday, get Wendy’s croissant breakfast sandwich for half-price
It will definitely be a good morning for hungry bargain-hunters at Wendy’s. The fast-food chain, which has locations throughout Miami and South Florida, is still relatively new to serving a morning menu, so this discount is the perfect opportunity for new and loyal customers alike to enjoy one of its most popular breakfast sandwiches. (FYI: Wendy’s started serving breakfast nationally in early 2020.)miamionthecheap.com
Comments / 1