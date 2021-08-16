Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Forest Service directive rekindles debate on prescribed burns

eenews.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile wildfires burn all over the West, the Southeast is entering its wettest season of the year. So why is the Forest Service placing new limits on prescribed fire there? Fill out the form to read the full article. By signing up, you agree to receive E&E News email updates...

www.eenews.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Collection#The Forest Service#E E News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
Related
Isabella, MNfox9.com

Crews fighting large wildfire burning in Superior National Forest

(FOX 9) - Crews are working to battle a fire burning in northern Minnesota at the Superior National Forest, as the state warns conditions are vulnerable to wildfires. According to the U.S. Forest Service, the fire was detected around 3 p.m. on the Laurentian Ranger District near Greenwood Lake, 15 miles southwest of Isabella, Minnesota.
Monroe County, TNMonroe County Advocate

Forest Service in process of doing inventory of stream crossings

Crews from the USDA Forest Service will be inventorying stream crossings in and around the Cherokee National Forest from Aug. 16 to Aug. 28. The inventory is part of a larger joint chiefs’ project that aims to improve culverts and other stream crossings to strengthen infrastructure, reduce flood risks, and improve habitat for native and endangered species.
EnvironmentUnion Democrat

Conservation groups call for more thinning, biomass removal and prescribed burning in national forests

The Central Sierra Environmental Resource Center in Twain Harte and 14 other conservation groups are urging Randy Moore, the former Pacific Southwest regional forester who is now chief of the U.S. Forest Service, to increase prescribed burning, thinning of surface and ladder fuels, and biomass removal in the face of unnaturally severe megablazes and climate change.
PoliticsSan Francisco Chronicle

Let it burn? Forest Service's new all-out fire suppression policy a dangerous move, critics say

Last week, the head of the U.S. Forest Service ordered federal firefighters to put out every wildfire across the nation as quickly as possible. The seemingly commonsense move was praised by many residents of California’s rural areas, where drought has created a dangerously dry landscape and fires are exploding. Several lawmakers, as well as Gov. Gavin Newsom, had been publicly pressing the Forest Service for a stronger commitment to safety.
Alpine County, CACalaveras Enterprise

Sorry, forest service: fire is NOT our friend

On July 4th, lightning struck a tree in the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest in Alpine County, California, igniting a small fire that smoldered for days in a quarter acre of rugged terrain. According to Sheriff Rick Stephens, California’s fire-fighting agency, CalFire, dispatched a crew to put it out. But they were told to “stand down” by the U.S. Forest Service, which proceeded to “monitor” the fire instead. That is to say, they did precisely nothing. Twelve days later, the “Tamarack Fire” exploded out of control, consuming nearly 70,000 acres as of this writing.
NWSsusanvillestuff.com

Forest Service’s Burned Area Response Team Begins Work on Dixie

A Burned Area Emergency Response team has been established by the Lassen and Plumas National Forests to begin burned area assessments of the Dixie wildfire. BAER assessments are rapid evaluations of the burned area to identify unacceptable risks on NFS lands from post-fire threats and to assist land managers with preparing burned areas for rainstorms.
PoliticsShropshire Star

US Forest Service at capacity as wildfires continue

More than 6,000 square miles have been burned in the US so far this year. The US Forest Service is operating in crisis mode, fully deploying firefighters and maxing out its support system as wildfires continue, threatening thousands of homes and entire towns. The roughly 21,000 federal firefighters working on...
Politicscorvallisadvocate.com

Forest Service Starts Cutting Damaged Trees

Announced plans to cut trees in the Willamette National Forest along 404 miles of roads in the areas burned by the Holiday Farm, Beachie Creek, and Lionshead fires in 2020. The clearing of damaged trees at risk for falling across the roads is said to be the first step in reopening the huge areas primarily in the McKenzie and Santiam rivers canyons, so work can begin on “restoration and repair and [to] help the landscape recover,” said Dave Warnack, Willamette National Forest supervisor in a news release.
Westwood, CAMissoulian

Forest Service operating in 'crisis mode' amid wildfires

WESTWOOD, Calif. — A month-old wildfire burning through forestlands in Northern California lurched toward a small lumber town as blazes across the U.S. West strained resources and threatened thousands of homes with destruction. Crews were cutting back brush and using bulldozers to build lines to keep the Dixie Fire from...
Groveland, CAmymotherlode.com

Latest On Fires Burning In Stanislaus National Forest

The most notable fire burning in the Stanislaus National Forest is the Hobart Fire in the Carson Iceberg Wilderness. Smoke has been visible near Spicer Reservoir. The fire is not threatening any infrastructure. A containment line was put around the incident yesterday, but shifting winds caused it to jump, and it currently sits at 12-15 acres. Numerous snags and heavy down fuels are making suppression efforts challenging. Three fire crews and two helicopters are on the scene today working to fully suppress the incident.
Carson, NMABQJournal

Forest Service helps restore ‘Rainbow Gathering’ site

The Carson National Forest in northern New Mexico has asked visitors to “tread lightly” along Forest Road 76 after the agency restored a site where thousands of free spirits gathered earlier this summer. The Rainbow Family of Living Light held its annual gathering from late June through the first week...
Shasta, CAtrinityjournal.com

Forest Service temporarily closing nine Northern California national forests

To better provide for public and firefighter safety during extreme fire conditions throughout Northern California and due to strained firefighting resources throughout the country, the U.S. Forest Service Pacific Southwest Region is announcing a temporary closure of nine national forests. This closure will be effective at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, and run through Sept. 6.
South Lake Tahoe, CATahoe Daily Tribune

Forest fire burning about 90 minutes south of Tahoe

Firefighters are reporting 0% containment of the Caldor Fire that is burning about 90 minutes south of Lake Tahoe. The fire is estimated to have burned 400 acres in the Eldorado National Forest. Fixed wing aircraft were grounded today due to smoke from other Northern California wildfires but three helicopters...
California StatePosted by
InsideClimate News

Exploding California Wildfires Rekindle Debate Over Whether to Snuff Out Blazes in Wilderness Areas or Let Them Burn

ALPINE COUNTY, California — It was the afternoon of July 4, and in a few hours, fireworks would crackle over drought-parched California, raising concerns about possible fires. But hours earlier, along the California-Nevada border, high in the Sierra Nevada mountains and far from any large fireworks displays, lightning struck, and seven wildfires ignited in the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest.
Prescott, AZtheprescotttimes.com

National Forest Service News Release

Public Comment Requested for the Draft Engineering Evaluation/Cost Analysis: Eugene Mine and Poland Millsite Site, Prescott National Forest, Bradshaw Ranger District. PRESCOTT, AZ – August 6, 2021 – Prescott National Forest officials are requesting public comments and input for the Draft Engineering Evaluation/Cost Analysis (EE/CA) and Supplement to the Draft EE/CA reports for the Eugene Mine and Poland Millsite (Site), located on the Bradshaw Ranger District of the Prescott National Forest, near Poland Junction, Arizona, Yavapai county. These two abandoned mines contain over 4,500 cubic yards of waste rock and tailings left from past mining operations. All written public comments are due by close of business on September 12, 2021.
Agriculturethesalemnewsonline.com

USDA Forest Service Seeks Partners in Forest Restoration

The USDA Forest Service Eastern Region is accepting applications for the FY 2022 Landscape Scale Restoration (LSR) competitive grant program. LSR grants achieve the shared priority goals of the Forest Service, states, and sovereign Tribal nations to protect and restore forested landscapes across jurisdictional boundaries. Across the United States, it...

Comments / 0

Community Policy