Forest Service directive rekindles debate on prescribed burns

Public Comment Requested for the Draft Engineering Evaluation/Cost Analysis: Eugene Mine and Poland Millsite Site, Prescott National Forest, Bradshaw Ranger District. PRESCOTT, AZ – August 6, 2021 – Prescott National Forest officials are requesting public comments and input for the Draft Engineering Evaluation/Cost Analysis (EE/CA) and Supplement to the Draft EE/CA reports for the Eugene Mine and Poland Millsite (Site), located on the Bradshaw Ranger District of the Prescott National Forest, near Poland Junction, Arizona, Yavapai county. These two abandoned mines contain over 4,500 cubic yards of waste rock and tailings left from past mining operations. All written public comments are due by close of business on September 12, 2021.
Comments / 0