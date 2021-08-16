Forest Service directive rekindles debate on prescribed burns

On July 4th, lightning struck a tree in the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest in Alpine County, California, igniting a small fire that smoldered for days in a quarter acre of rugged terrain. According to Sheriff Rick Stephens, California’s fire-fighting agency, CalFire, dispatched a crew to put it out. But they were told to “stand down” by the U.S. Forest Service, which proceeded to “monitor” the fire instead. That is to say, they did precisely nothing. Twelve days later, the “Tamarack Fire” exploded out of control, consuming nearly 70,000 acres as of this writing.