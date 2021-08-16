Cancel
Energy Industry

Chatterjee on grid, climate and how he 'bungled' policy

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission should focus on addressing emerging threats to grid reliability and resilience, outgoing Commissioner Neil Chatterjee said yesterday, though he said he "bungled" those issues during his own tenure.

Energy IndustryCleanTechnica

What My Departure From Conservatism Can Teach Us About Getting Conservative Support For Climate Policy (Part 3: Leaving Conservatism, How Conservative Energy Policy Became What It Is Today)

In part 1, I shared a bit of what it was like growing up in a rural conservative family, and what it was like experiencing the 9/11 attacks from that perspective. In part 2, I started to share how that impacted our views on energy policy for the next decade. Then, I started to share how my belief system started to crack and fall apart.
Energy IndustryHouston Chronicle

Federal efforts to clean up power grid gain momentum

WASHINGTON - More than a decade after Congress took up major climate legislation, the prospect of a federal standard for slashing greenhouse gas emissions from the power industry is gaining ground in the Capitol. The details of such a policy, not to mention its support within Congress, remain highly uncertain....
Congress & Courtsucsusa.org

5 Questions to Ask About the CEPP, A Powerful Tool For Clean Energy

In budget reconciliation, Congress has a pivotal opportunity to confront climate change and take meaningful strides in transforming our nation to a clean energy economy—including through a potentially powerful tool called the Clean Electricity Payment Program (CEPP). The CEPP could help get the nation to 80% clean electricity by 2030.
EnvironmentBrookings Institution

Hutchins Roundup: Climate change, diverse policy committees, and more

What’s the latest thinking in fiscal and monetary policy? The Hutchins Roundup keeps you informed of the latest research, charts, and speeches. Want to receive the Hutchins Roundup as an email? Sign up here to get it in your inbox every Thursday. A warmer planet due to climate change will...
EnvironmentScience Now

Keep climate policy focused on the social cost of carbon

You are currently viewing the summary. In the context of climate change, the application of cost-benefit analysis to inform mitigation policies can help to achieve the best outcomes and avoid the worst: spending trillions of dollars but failing to get the job done (1). The costs of a climate policy are the abatement costs of reducing emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2) (or other greenhouse gases). The standard measure of the benefits of a climate policy is the social cost of carbon (SCC), which measures the avoided economic damages associated with a metric ton of CO2 emissions. Recently, however, there have been calls for an alternative approach to policy evaluation that ignores the benefits of avoided climate damages and instead focuses only on minimizing the compliance costs of a given, politically determined climate objective (2, 3). We argue here that a shift from use of the SCC and cost-benefit analysis to an alternative approach for evaluating policy that focuses on costs alone would be misguided. Rather than advocate for alternative approaches, now is the time to support efforts to update the SCC and its application to official climate policy evaluation.
Energy IndustryABQJournal

Top US energy official ‘all ears’ as policy experts outline needs

U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm heard from industry officials Wednesday about what it will take to boost renewable energy development in New Mexico and across the nation as the Biden administration pushes its initiatives to reduce emissions and address climate change. Granholm took notes during a roundtable discussion on her...
Energy Industryetftrends.com

How Will Solar Energy Fit Into America’s Power Grid?

As President Joe Biden pushes for a greater green initiative to ween the country off of crude oil, solar power could supply over 40% of America’s electricity by 2035. According to the Department of Energy, if Congress passes policies like tax credits for renewable energy projects and component factories, solar could make up over 40% of the nation’s electricity by 2035, compared to 3% today, Reuters reports.
Environmenteenews.net

FEMA revises rules to address inequity in climate grants

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is taking its first administrative steps to steer climate-mitigation grants to disadvantaged and socially vulnerable communities, signaling a new era in the allocation of agency funds. Fill out the form to read the full article. By signing up, you agree to receive E&E News email...
Energy Industryutilitydive.com

FERC's Chatterjee laments the politicization of grid resilience in wake of ERCOT, CAISO struggles

Federal Energy Regulatory Commissioner Neil Chatterjee would like to see issues around grid reliability and resilience become less partisan as he prepares to exit the agency. Citing rolling blackouts in California and in Texas over the past year, Chatterjee said both market and resource challenges "genuinely require examination. I was frustrated in both cases because — partially due to my own guilt of introducing politics into this serious conversation — everyone immediately viewed the circumstances through their own partisan fuel source lens," he said during a Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions forum.
Industryeenews.net

Cuomo resignation may shift N.Y. energy, climate policy

The resignation of New York’s Democratic governor, Andrew Cuomo, yesterday is stirring questions about the state’s energy future as it seeks to carry out one of the nation’s most ambitious climate laws. Cuomo, who signed a 2019 law committing New York to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and 70%...
AdvocacyFast Company

How the public sector is accelerating climate action

The public and private sectors are being confronted by citizen- and market-driven pressures to develop comprehensive climate strategies, decarbonize, respond to increasingly unpredictable weather events, and support inclusive growth. The Biden Administration’s whole-of-government focus on climate action is poised to transform the functional and operational mandates of all federal agencies.
Economybloomberglaw.com

Amend ‘Contradictory’ Tax Policy to Hit Climate Goals, U.K. Told

The U.K. must strengthen its environmental taxes before it hosts a key UN climate summit in November, the Association of Accounting Technicians said Tuesday. “The British Government should take action to enhance its environmental credentials” by making changes in numerous areas of tax policy that “appear to contradict its commitment to reaching net zero by 2050,” said Phil Hall, the AAT’s head of public affairs & public policy, in a letter to government minister and COP26 President Alok Sharma.
EnvironmentPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Climate needs collective policy action

In his op-ed (July 25, “How can an individual help fight climate change?”), Paul Sullivan describes many actions that could reduce individual greenhouse emissions. Yet he concludes pessimistically that “… it doesn’t matter, that it’s too late.” Mr. Sullivan misses the essential point — that we need collective climate action.
Energy Industryeenews.net

DOE refuels 34-year gas battle with efficiency rule

The Biden administration proposed a rule this week to revoke a Trump-era plan limiting the energy efficiency of common furnaces and water heaters that are significant sources of greenhouse gas emissions from buildings. The Department of Energy proposal aims to undo a statute enacted Jan. 15 that energy efficiency advocates...
Energy Industryeenews.net

Solar coalition: Chinese firms ‘gravely’ imperil U.S. clean energy

A newly formed coalition of solar companies is warning that "exploitative" Chinese trade practices could endanger U.S. clean energy goals, raising alarm bells among industry advocates even as the Biden administration has pledged to boost solar power. On Monday, a group of solar manufacturers known as the American Solar Manufacturers...

