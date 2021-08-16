Steve Pinado: President at Billtrust, a B2B Accounts Receivable Automation Firm, Explains how They Streamline B2B Payments
We recently caught up with Steve Pinado, President at Billtrust (NASDAQ: BTRS), a B2B accounts receivable (AR) automation and integrated payments provider. Pinado explained how automation trends have been accelerating at warp speed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Last month, the team at Billtrust had shared with CI that current data highlights the shift in the way AR teams want to work. During a detailed conversation, Pinada also talked about how their firm streamlines B2B payments – which is one of the fastest-growing Fintech segments globally.www.crowdfundinsider.com
